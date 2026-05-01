Andoni Iraola has emerged as one of the frontrunners for the Manchester United job with the Basque boss set to leave Bournemouth in the summer.

Despite Michael Carrick’s performances, United’s hierarchy have made it clear they may still get in a new man and a report from the Telegraph suggests Iraola is high on the list.

Here’s how United could line up next season with Iroala in charge:

GK: Senne Lammens

Last summer’s recruitment has proven to be a successful one for United, nowhere more so than the goalkeeper with Lammens providing some much-needed stability.

He’s only 23 and while he may not be mentioned as one of the best keepers in the league just yet, he has time to improve and has crucially brought confidence to his back line.

Iraola will likely be happy to stick with him.

RB: Julian Ryerson

Diogo Dalot has racked up more than 200 appearances for United and yet is still an unconvincing player.

If United have serious ambitions of challenging for titles, they need to strengthen in the full-back areas and they have been linked to Dortmund’s Ryerson.

Described as ‘a true assist machine’ in the German media, Ryerson is said to be valued at €35-40million by Dortmund.

CB: Leny Yoro

Gary Neville has suggested centre back should be one of the main areas of focus, but United appear pretty well stocked there.

Leny Yoro is only 20 and looks set to improve, so will be helpful to make it into Iraola’s first-choice team.

CB: Matthijs de Ligt

While United have options like the youth of Ayden Heaven and the experience of Harry Maguire, it feels like the starting choices will be between Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez.

Any of the options could realistically do a job for Iraola and United’s transfer dealings would be better spent elsewhere.

LB: Alejandro Balde

Full back should be an area of focus for United with none of their current options truly convincing.

Luke Shaw has had a good, and largely injury-free, season but is 30 and his replacement Patrick Dorgu looks better suited further up the pitch.

Reports recently have linked United with Balde, who has fallen down the Barcelona pecking order.

CM: Sandro Tonali

With Casemiro leaving in the summer, a central midfielder is a must-buy for United and it comes at a time when Sandro Tonali appears to be itching to get out of Newcastle.

The Italian would tick a lot of boxes for United as a player who can support Fernandes with creating attacks but also one that can shield the back four in the same way a young Casemiro could.

He likely would not be cheap but a signing of that level would suggest INEOS are actually serious about their big plan for the club.

CM: Kobbie Mainoo

Mainoo’s patience to sit through the Ruben Amorim tenure has paid off with him not only a key part of Michael Carrick’s team but also the recipient of a new contract.

From a player’s point of view, Mainoo should look at the way Iraola has improved the likes of Alex Scott and Antoine Semenyo as a sign the Basque is the right boss for his development.

RW: Bryan Mbeumo

Mbeumo has been a welcome arrival to United’s attacking outlook and is one goal off being the club’s top scorer in the league this season.

Even then, there is a feeling he could have had even more goals with the number of chances presented to him.

Despite that, he still seems an obvious choice for Iraola’s right wing.

CAM: Bruno Fernandes

Amorim’s most egregious error was not the back three but instead pushing Bruno Fernandes away from his most natural position.

Luckily for Iraola and Fernandes, a number 10 has a home in the Bournemouth boss’ favoured 4-2-3-1 and the United skipper should thrive in that system. His assist record this year has been insane.

LW: Amad Diallo

Despite being more of a right-sided player, the attacking talent United have means Amad will take what he can get and United lack an obvious choice on the left flank.

Cunha can play there but has looked better centrally since moving to Old Trafford and so Amad will likely get the pick in Iraola’s team.

The speed of the entire front three will also play a crucial role in Iraola’s desire to press from the front.

ST: Matheus Cunha

The number nine spot is the trickiest one to call with Sesko in a good run of form but still appearing to be best off the bench.

Matheus Cunha is the other choice but he does like to drop deeper than Iraola’s current option of Evanilson so it remains to be seen how Iraola will best deploy him.

But his work-rate will impress the potentially incoming boss.

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