7 of Andre Onana’s funniest & most bizarre moments: Penalty antics, gaffes…

Andre Onana is one of the world’s leading goalkeepers, yet the Manchester United and Cameroon man is also one of the funniest players in elite football.

Not shy of taking a risk, the amount of times Onana’s dedication to unorthodoxy leaves him with egg on his face is truly heroic; this man can achieve the impossible in these trying times and unite people in laughter.

Whilst he is clearly an excellent goalkeeper, we’re concentrating on the moments Onana has left us keeled over in side-splitting laughter from gaffes to his antics during penalty shoot-outs…

Haaland

Our hero tried to out-fox Erling Haaland during the Community Shield shoot-out, advertising more than half the goal to his opponent in an attempt to spook him.

Haaland scored anyway.

Andre Onana attempted to play mind games with Erling Haaland during the penalty shootout, but It didn’t work 😅 pic.twitter.com/uU5YfoX0gc — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) August 10, 2024

Gabriel

What made the Haaland moment even more amusing was that Onana had tried the exact same trick on Arsenal defender Gabriel just weeks before.

That also didn’t work. It might do one day.

Andre Onana was left embarrassed after telling Gabriel where to place his penalty before diving the opposite way and conceding 😬😂 The Arsenal defender told him to be quiet after scoring from the spot 🤫😅 pic.twitter.com/9SN9tyMVtf — SPORTbible (@sportbible) July 28, 2024

Risk-taker

After a ropey start to life at Manchester United, Onana gradually pulled himself together and improved as the 2023-24 season went on – culminating in United’s FA Cup triumph against Manchester City.

Perhaps emboldened by his success, the Cameroon international doubled down on his unorthodox style in a pre-season interview in July 2024.

“Yes, that’s me,” Onana said when asked whether he’d describe himself as a risk-taker. “And I think it’s what you’re going to see this season because I will take a lot of risks.

“I can tell you in advance already! Be prepared because it’s going to be this season, trust me! I will enjoy it even more when this season starts.

“The best teams in the world take risks. Building from the back, recognise things, situations, when the opponent jumps one against one, or when they press with three or with four.

“So for me, it’s important to recognise those kinds of things and make the best decision for the team. I will take a lot of responsibility and I think my back is huge to carry it all, no? I think it’s going to be nice this season.”

Those Old Trafford seats just got slightly more uncomfortable.

Free-kick advice

Charging out of his goal to give free-kick advice during a crucial Africa Cup of Nations game?

No notes, you absolute maniac.

Onana left his goal and went all the way just to give advice on a free kick 😭pic.twitter.com/ncNJJBXXzg — Janty (@CFC_Janty) February 11, 2024

F1 meme

Onana’s early struggles at Old Trafford gifted us one of the best memes ever produced by Football Twitter. The Louvre is not worthy…

Onana is a gift that keeps on giving pic.twitter.com/w1h8VXU5B2 — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) August 26, 2023

Pirouette

In a tribute to Rene Higuita, Onana’s brother from another mother, the goalkeeper stationed himself on the halfway line before showing off his fancy footwork.

It left former United defender Rio Ferdinand tearing his hair out.

“If I was playing and I saw my keeper pirouetting on the halfway line I’d be screaming!”@rioferdy5 on Andre Onana’s skill on the halfway line against Galatasaray 😅 pic.twitter.com/z8b2vaA4DV — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 30, 2023

Gaffes

Mistakes are part of the goalkeeping territory from the World Cup to the North West Counties league, but Onana has the fish in a trawler’s net look absolutely nailed. Should consider getting it trademarked, to be honest…