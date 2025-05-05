Antony’s latest screamer for Real Betis has got us thinking – could Manchester United do worse than retain the forward next season?

While United continue to struggle for goals, despite scoring three at both Athletic Bilbao and Brentford last week, the recent revival of Antony in Spain could be the catalyst for some unexpected questions.

Upon leaving Old Trafford for Andalucia in January, it was universally assumed that Antony would be leaving United in a cut-price deal this summer after failing to impress in England.

That was until the player incapable of beating his man in the Premier League turned into the reincarnation of Lionel Messi away from the unforgiving United spotlight.

His latest jaw-dropper came as Betis clinched a crucial late victory over Espanyol in La Liga.

With the game level at 1-1 in injury time, the 25-year-old cut in from the right wing before curling the ball with unerring accuracy into the top right corner from outside the box.

The incredulity of the Betis fans – despite Spain’s lack of away fan tradition, Betis are well-supported across the country – was matched by the delight of Antony’s team-mates.

Antony has now scored seven times and claimed four assists since joining the Seville-based outfit in January.

His performances have earned rave reviews and Betis fans are desperate for him to extend his stay at the club.

Club legend Joaquin even joked that he would kidnap Antony to keep him at the club, after the Brazilian scored a sensational half-volley to give Betis victory over Fiorentina in the first leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final.

Speaking after Betis’ victory, Joaquin said: “I’ll provide the car if he has to be kidnapped, but let him stay no matter what.

“This is the moment to enjoy. I think important moments will come, and we’ll see later.”

Betis are interested in another loan move for Antony, while Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid may attempt to sign him permanently, according to El Chiringuito, who report that United are demanding between £34m and £42m for his services.

Although he has two years remaining on his contract at United, it remains to be seen if there is any chance of Antony having a future at the club.

In an interview with ESPN Brasil, the winger said his ‘personal life’ affected his displays for the Red Devils.

He admitted his performances were far below the standard that had seen him secure the Manchester move and be selected as part of the Brazil squad for the 2022 World Cup.

“I think that, apart from my football life, my personal life got in the way a lot, because of the things I went through, the moments I lived there,” said Antony.

“Like it or not, it’s affected me a lot. So, of course, I know the potential I have.

“It’s not for nothing that I went to the World Cup, it’s not for nothing that I was sold to United for a lot of money, and I know my worth.

“People look at the moment, but they don’t look at the bigger picture, what happens to bring things about.

“So, as I said, my feeling at United was that I had good moments, bad moments too, but of course I could have done more, I could have done better.”

It would be understandable if the player wanted to stay in Spain next season, while United are desperate to recoup any amount of money to finance the rebuilding of their squad.

But there’s an uncomfortable truth here; United fans would be clamouring to sign a player like Antony if he weren’t already at the club.

And it’s not like Ruben Amorim is blessed with decent attacking players at the moment, with Rasmus Hojlund still failing to impress and other forwards cursed with inconsistency.

The likelihood is that Antony has permanently blotted his United copybook, but there is a creeping realisation that the club could do worse than retain his services.

By Michael Lee

