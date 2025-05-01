Manchester United will travel to Bilbao to take on Athletic Club in the Europa League semi-final first leg.

The crucial tie will kick off at 8pm and be shown on TNT Sports in the UK. Coverage and pre-match buildup will begin at 6.30pm.

The other semi-final, between Tottenham Hotspur and Bodo/Glimt, will also be shown on the TNT channel.

If both teams can beat excellent teams in their respective ties, a prospective all-English final is on the cards.

United will have the toughest test, visiting San Mames in the first leg against the side currently fourth in La Liga.

There is plenty to play for. United and Spurs will be desperate to lift the trophy, not only to secure silverware in a disappointing season domestically but also because it gives a spot in next year’s Champions League.

The easiest way to watch tonight’s games is via the Discovery+ monthly pass. That gives you access to watch all TNT Sports channels for a full month.

You can add it to your Amazon Prime membership here and watch on TV or on other devices.

You can also get a month of TNT directly from the Discovery+ website here.

The return legs will be shown on TNT next week and the final will be on 21 May at 8pm.

The final will be played at San Mames, which could be an extra incentive for tonight’s opponents who would benefit from playing the final in their home ground.

United have the advantage of a second leg at home and could even welcome back Amad Diallo, who has returned to full training and travelled with the squad.

While he is unlikely to feature tonight, he may appear in the tie at some point, according to Ruben Amorim.

