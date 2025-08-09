Benjamin Sesko has joined Manchester United in a £74million transfer from RB Leipzig and he’ll automatically become one of the highest-paid players within the squad.

“The history of Manchester United is obviously very special, but what really excites me is the future,” Sesko said at his unveiling.

“When we discussed the project, it was clear that everything is in place for this team to continue to grow and compete for the biggest trophies again soon.

“From the moment that I arrived, I could feel the positive energy and family environment that the club has created. It is clearly the perfect place to reach my maximum level and fulfil all of my ambitions.

“I cannot wait to start learning from Ruben and connecting with my team-mates to achieve the success that we all know we are capable of together.”

Speaking to MUTV, United head coach Ruben Amorim said: “He has the characteristics that we needed.

“Ben is a player that, with all the information that we have, we need to stop the guy from working – it is not the opposite! That is also important.

“He is the right character in this group, so we are really, really happy to have him.”

Sesko is the top goalscorer currently aged under 23 in Europe’s top five leagues, in all competitions over the past two seasons. The Slovenia international scored 39 goals in 87 games for RB Leipzig.

United will be expecting big things from their new striker, but how much will he be earning at Old Trafford?

With numbers sourced from Capology, we’ve compared Sesko’s reported £160,000 per week wage with the earnings of his new team-mates.

1. Casemiro – £350,000 per week

2. Bruno Fernandes – £300,000 per week

=3. Mason Mount – £250,000 per week

=3. Jadon Sancho – £250,000 per week

5. Matthijs de Ligt – £195,000 per week

6. Harry Maguire – £190,000 per week

7. Matheus Cunha – £180,000 per week

8. Benjamin Sesko – £160,000 per week

=9. Bryan Mbeumo – £150,000 per week

=9. Luke Shaw – £150,000 per week

11. Noussair Mazraoui – £130,000 per week

=12. Lisandro Martinez – £120,000 per week

=12. Amad Diallo – £120,000 per week

=12. Andre Onana – £120,000 per week

=12. Manuel Ugarte – £120,000 per week

16. Leny Yoro – £115,000 per week

=17. Antony – £105,000 per week

=17. Joshua Zirkzee – £105,000 per week

=19. Diogo Dalot – £85,000 per week

=19. Rasmus Hojlund – £85,000 per week

21. Tyrell Malacia – £75,000 per week

22. Alejandro Garnacho – £50,000 per week

23. Tom Heaton – £45,000 per week

24. Patrick Dorgu – £40,000 per week

25. Altay Bayindir – £35,000 per week

26. Kobbie Mainoo – £25,000 per week

27. Chido Obi – £15,000 per week

28. Ethan Wheatley – £10,000 per week

=29. Harry Amass – £5,000 per week

=29. Tyler Fredricson – £5,000 per week

=31. Ayden Heaven – £4,000 per week

=31. Toby Collyer – £4,000 per week

33. Diego Leon – N/A

