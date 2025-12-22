Bruno Fernandes has missed only nine Premier League games, with very few due to injury, since joining Manchester United in January 2020.

The Portugal international’s robustness and reliability have been one of his defining features, having clocked up more minutes than any other top-level professional across world football in recent years.

But Manchester United look as though they’ll have to make do without Fernandes, their inspirational captain, for at least a couple of games after a suspected hamstring injury resulted in his withdrawal in their 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa.

We’ve taken a closer look at the nine Premier League games that Bruno Fernandes has missed since signing for Manchester United, and how they fared without him.

Wolves 1-2 Man Utd (May 2021)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer shuffled his pack for the final game of the 2020-21 campaign, a dead rubber at Molineux.

United finished as distant runners-up to their city rivals, becoming the first side since Arsenal’s Invincibles to complete a campaign unbeaten away from home (albeit mostly behind closed doors).

A teenage Anthony Elanga scored his first goal for the club, and Juan Mata scored a penalty as a number of senior players, including Fernandes, were rested ahead of the Europa League final.

Unfortunately, that didn’t have the desired effect as they ended up losing on penalties to Unai Emery’s Villarreal out in Gdansk.

Man Utd 3-1 Burnley (December 2021)

An accumulation of yellow cards kept the Portuguese playmaker out of action for the visit of Burnley in United’s final game of 2021.

This was a rocky period for United, with Ralf Rangnick still getting to grips with the job following Solskjaer’s sacking, but they nevertheless produced a routine victory over the Clarets.

Scott McTominay and Cristiano Ronaldo scored, and a Ben Mee own goal put United three ahead in the first half, but a rare goal from veteran Aaron Lennon denied them a clean sheet.

Man Utd 3-2 Tottenham (March 2022)

Illness, rather than injury, denied Fernandes the chance to feature against Spurs in March 2022.

Ronaldo scored his last hat-trick for the club, despite the absence of the creativity from his Portuguese compatriot, in a five-goal thriller against Antonio Conte’s side.

The three points actually kept United up in the top four, but it was Spurs who ended up qualifying for the Champions League after finishing the season considerably stronger.

Aston Villa 3-1 Man Utd (November 2022)

An injury-time booking in a 1-0 victory over West Ham was Fernandes’ fifth of the 2022-23 campaign, ruling him out of a trip to Villa Park the following weekend.

No bother. United always make light work of Aston Villa away, don’t they?

Not on this occasion. Unai Emery enjoyed a perfect start against Erik ten Hag’s in-form United, who struggled to create chances for captain Ronaldo in the absence of Fernandes.

This was United’s first defeat at Villa Park in 27 years. There were echoes of this result when Fernandes was withdrawn this time around.

Liverpool 0-0 Man Utd (December 2023)

A third yellow card suspension in as many seasons kept Ten Hag’s captain, best and most important player out of an all-important trip to Anfield.

But the absence of their creative maestro narrowed their focus into a more pragmatic, defensive display.

Jurgen Klopp’s side dominated, but United were resilient and kept a clean sheet – not bad going, considering they’d shipped seven on their last visit to Liverpool nine months prior.

Crystal Palace 4-0 Man Utd (May 2024)

Amazingly, not counting the bug that kept Fernandes out against Spurs, Fernandes didn’t miss a single Premier League game through injury in his first four years as a Manchester United player.

A knee injury left him sidelined for a trip to Selhurst Park in the run-in of the 2023-24 campaign. United got battered, deservedly losing 4-0. A centre-back pairing of Casemiro and Jonny Evans were run ragged by Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise.

Man Utd 0-1 Arsenal (May 2024)

The same knee problem denied Fernandes the chance to feature against title-chasing Arsenal the following weekend.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners kept their push on track, right until the final weekend, with a hard-fought narrow victory at Old Trafford.

Another game in which United failed to win, score, or create chances without Fernandes. A pattern emerges.

Man Utd 0-2 Newcastle (December 2024)

Fernandes’ third red card of the 2024-25 campaign, served in a hapless two-nil defeat away to Wolves, saw him suspended for Newcastle United’s visit.

The Magpies were well worth their three points at Old Trafford, their intensity proving far too much for a haggard-looking midfield pairing of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen.

This was United’s fifth loss in their last six Premier League outings in a disastrous start for Amorim.

Brentford 4-3 Man Utd (May 2024)

The Red Devils skipper was named in United’s matchday squad for their trip to the Gtech, but with midtable mediocrity all but confirmed he was left as an unused substitute – for the first and only time to date – as Amorim rested the big guns for the season-defining Europa League latter stages.

The Portuguese coach praised how a rotated, young side played at Brentford, but they still came away empty-handed in a seven-goal humdinger.

United have a 100% losing record in the Premier League under Amorim without Fernandes. Gulp.

