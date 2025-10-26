Bruno Fernandes has now played 300 games for Manchester United – but how does his record compare to fellow Portuguese and United legend Cristiano Ronaldo over the same number of matches?

Fernandes has been the best signing of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era and made his 300th appearance for United in the 4-2 win against Brighton in October 2025.

Fernandes has won the Carabao Cup and FA Cup since joining from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020, scoring 100 goals along the way, but United have been some way off challenging for the title.

In his 300 games, Fernandes has 187 goal contributions – 100 goals and 87 assists – a truly impressive record when you consider the highs and lows United have experienced over that time.

In an MUTV interview at Carrington, Fernandes reflected on his latest milestone. “I am very proud, it is a privilege, an honour,” he told interviewer Mark Sullivan.

“This is far, far from everything I have dreamed about, you know. I just wanted to play football when I was a kid and now getting into this club, having the chance to play 300 times for this club, it is something I am very grateful for.”

For United, their ambition as a club is to win the Premier League by 2028, a target they have not been shy of making public. Fernandes, already a Carabao Cup and FA Cup winner as captain, shares that ambition.

“Every season I come back, I always have the belief that we can achieve something,” he said.

“Everyone knows my aim is to win the Premier League and the Champions League.”

Fernandes is now 31 and remains one of the most creative forces in the Premier League, but he is reaching a crucial stage in his career ahead of the World Cup in 2026.

“I can’t tell how long I will be [capable] of doing it,” Fernandes said.

“You have to be able to run, at the highest level there’s so much difference to when I started playing – I had players that played with me that could run six or seven kilometres a game and would be top still.

“Nowadays, if you run less than nine or 10 kilometres, I would say you’re really down on your numbers already.

“I’m lucky enough to be very [capable] of running and to deal with the demands of the manager, of the league and everything.”

As Fernandes reaches an impressive milestone, we’ve compared his record after 300 games with compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo. There’s not too much in it…

Bruno Fernandes

Games: 300

Starts: 284 ⭐

Sub appearances: 16

Goals: 100

Assists: 87 ⭐

Penalties scored: 39 ⭐

Minutes per goal: 255

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 418.1

Minutes per goal or assist: 136.4

Cristiano Ronaldo

Games: 300

Starts: 250

Sub appearances: 50 ⭐

Goals: 124 ⭐

Assists: 67

Penalties scored: 21

Minutes per goal: 185.3 ⭐

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 223.1 ⭐

Minutes per goal or assist: 120.3 ⭐

