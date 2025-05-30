Bruno Fernandes is reportedly giving serious consideration to leaving Manchester United this summer – but who would replace the talismanic playmaker at Old Trafford?

Fernandes has a lucrative offer to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal and has offered no guarantees about his future, which has led to some thinking he is ready to leave.

We’ve identified six potential options that United might target if Fernandes needs replacing this summer.

Bryan Mbeumo

Mbeumo, who scored 20 Premier League goals and registered eight assists for Brentford, is reportedly intrigued by the prospect of joining Old Trafford.

The Cameroon international has one year left on his contract at Brentford, meaning the Londoners are willing to sell him for around £50million.

It would be an undoubted coup for United and go someway to replacing Fernandes’ goal and assist output at Old Trafford.

Ederson

Amorim is desperate to add some energy to his midfield and they are widely considered to be interested in Atalanta midfielder Ederson.

The Serie A club are prepared to sell the Brazil international in the summer, but only if their €60million (£50.7million) asking price is met.

United’s failure to qualify for Europe next season may hamper their chances of signing Ederson, but his arrival would certainly shake up their midfield options and provide some stability in a crucial position.

Victor Osimhen

Osimhen wouldn’t be a like-for-like replacement for Fernandes, but he would go a long way to replacing the goals he’s scored.

The Nigerian striker is all but certain to leave Napoli this summer and United may be able to afford him should they cash in on their Portuguese playmaker.

One thing Osimhen guarantees is goals, which was a huge issue in 2024-25 as United only scored 42 goals in the Premier League.

READ NEXT: Bruno Fernandes leaving Man Utd? Saudi Pro League transfer interest explained



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name Man Utd’s 25 most expensive signings in history?

Eberechi Eze

According to ESPN, United are interested in Eze, who has just been key to Crystal Palace’s historic FA Cup success.

His performances at Selhurst Park have helped him earn England recognition, but the Eagles will fight hard to keep the winger and can also use the leverage of – unlike United – being in Europe.

They lost Michael Olise 12 months ago, but a mammoth fee could turn heads in south London and allow Palace to strengthen their squad.

Rayan Cherki

Cherki showed how good he can be against United in the Europa League quarter-final with Lyon, scoring in both legs and leaving the opposition defenders with twisted blood.

The 21-year-old has come through the ranks in Lyon and his performances have caught the attention of a host of Premier League clubs.

He is understood to have a release clause in his contract of around £25million, which United should be snapping up even if Fernandes stays at the club this summer.

Oscar Gloukh

United are long-term admirers of Gloukh and were very interested in signing the 20-year-old Israeli playmaker from Red Bull Salzburg last summer.

Gloukh is a versatile player capable of playing in the number 10 position as well as the box-to-box role.

He can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, make driving runs forward from deep and loves creating opportunities for attackers.

He wouldn’t come cheap, but signing Gloukh could be a canny decision for United.