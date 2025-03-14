While Manchester United have endured a turbulent 2024-25 campaign, Bruno Fernandes has actually been playing at a pretty high standard.

The Portuguese midfielder can sometimes rub people the wrong way, but you simply cannot question his commitment to United.

Roy Keane, in particular, has been vocal in his criticism of the United captain, but Bruno has done his talking on the pitch recently.

With 12 goal contributions in his last 16 appearances across all competitions, the Portuguese international has been silencing his critics in recent weeks.

His latest showing against Real Sociedad was the latest evidence of his MVP status.

“This club is all about winning,” Fernandes told TNT Sports following his hat-trick in the Europa League.

“We need to win games. We have a long way to go, but we are confident if we focus on every game ahead and have the right mentality we can win games.

“With the result and performance when you start to get a bit more confident, confidence is a big thing in football.

“We are doing very good progress, but the progress will be seen if we get results. At this club it is all about results.”

Since the turn of the year, Fernandes has been on a fine run of form for the Red Devils and the underlying stats back that up.

“Over this last six-to-seven weeks he’s been brilliant,” Paul Scholes told TNT Sports.

“He’s playing a bit deeper these days rather than that 10 role. He’s carrying this team to a little bit of success.”

To illustrate just how good the United skipper has been recently, here are eight stats that prove just how good he’s been this season:

– Fernandes has created 60 chances in 27 Premier League games this season. Only Cole Palmer, Mohamed Salah and Dejan Kulusevski can boast a better record than that.

– In the Premier League, only Palmer has produced more shot-creating actions (151) than Fernandes has (133).

– In 2025, the Portuguese midfielder has averaged a goal or assist every 120 minutes, with 12 goal contributions in his last 16 appearances.

– He’s the only Premier League player to have scored more than one free-kick this season.

– In the Premier League, only four players have completed more open-play passes into the box than Fernandes has (55).

– Following his hat-trick against Real Sociedad, Fernandes now has 41 goal contributions in the Europa League – the most of any player in the competition’s history.

– Since his Premier League debut, Fernandes has won United 76 Premier League points via his goals and assists. During that timeframe, only Salah has won more points for his club than Bruno has.

– He’s made 225 progressive passes in the Premier League, the most of any player this season.

READ NEXT: The 14 players who have lost market value since Man Utd purchased them

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name Man Utd’s top 25 goalscorers in Premier League history?