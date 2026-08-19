Manchester United are reportedly close to agreeing a deal to bring long-term target Carlos Baleba to the club and the player will be in line for a huge pay rise.

Brighton have held firm in their desire to keep the 22-year-old but after an underwhelming season last time out, the Seagulls are said to be open to a sale around the £60m mark.

And while the player will be happy to join one of the biggest clubs in the world, his bank account will also be a lot happier for while the details of his proposed United salary have yet to be revealed, whatever they are will be a big step up from his current Brighton wage.

According to Capology, Baleba is on £12,500 a week which, while being a lot for a normal person, is practically peanuts for a Premier League footballer. Not least one that was valued at £100m 12 months ago.

He signed this contract in August of 2023 and it runs until 2028, making it one of the bargains of the century for Brighton.

The estimated fee of £812,500 per year including bonuses makes him the fifth lowest earner at the club and that number gets even worse when compared to his new team-mates.

If Baleba were to join United on a similar deal, only youth products Ethan Wheatley, Harry Amass and Toby Collyer would earn less. Ayden Heaven is on exactly double what Baleba is currently.

Baleba is therefore likely to receive a pay rise of 10x if going off United’s previous history. Bryan Mbeumo was given a £ 150,000-a-week deal after his £71m move. Matheus Cunha is the fifth highest earner on £180,000 after his £62.5m transfer.

Benjamin Sesko is on an enormous £200,000 a week, behind only Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford on £300,000.

Using our best guess, you would expect Baleba to be on the £150,000-£200,000 mark, making him amongst the top earners at Old Trafford.

Here are the current earnings:

Note: All figures come via football finance website Capology, who themselves state that: “All salary figures are estimates as actual salaries may vary. Unverified players are calculated using algorithms, or sourced from reporting that has not been confirmed yet.”

=1. Marcus Rashford – £300,000

=1. Bruno Fernandes – £300,000

3. Benjamin Sesko – £200,000

4. Matthijs de Ligt – £195,000

5. Matheus Cunha – £180,000

6. Harry Maguire – £170,000

=7. Bryan Mbeumo – £150,000

=7. Kobbie Mainoo – £150,000

=7. Luke Shaw – £150,000

=7. Mason Mount – £150,000

11. Noussair Mazraoui – £135,000

=12. Manuel Ugarte – £120,000

=12. Amad Diallo – £120,000

=12. Lisandro Martínez – £120,000

15. Leny Yoro – £115,000

16. Joshua Zirkzee – £105,000

17. Diogo Dalot – £85,000

18. Senne Lammens – £60,000

19. Tom Heaton – £45,000

20. Patrick Dorgu – £40,000

21. Altay Bayındır – £35,000

22. Ayden Heaven – £25,000

23. Chido Obi – £15,000

24. Carlos Baleba – £12,500

25. Ethan Wheatley – £7,500

26. Harry Amass – £5,000

27. Toby Collyer – £4,000

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