The 12 clubs Sir Alex Ferguson never beat as Man Utd boss: Dortmund, Atletico Madrid…

Sir Alex Ferguson is the greatest manager in Manchester United’s history, but even the legendary Scotsman failed to beat some of his opponents.

During his 26-year stint with the club, Ferguson faced countless opponents and despite beating the majority of them, there were a few sides that he never had the bragging rights against.

Having taken a closer look at Ferguson’s United record, here are the 12 clubs that he faced and never beat as Man United manager.

Villarreal

Between 2005 and 2009, United faced Villarreal on four separate occasions and amazingly, all four games ended as goalless draws.

All four of their meetings took place during the Champions League group stages and they weren’t exactly the most entertaining of affairs.

The two draws they had against Villarreal in 2005 were particularly costly as Ferguson’s side finished bottom of their Champions League group that year and were dumped out of the competition at the first hurdle.

Rotor Volgograd

Peter Schmeichel famously scored against Rotor Volgograd in 1995 as the Red Devils salvaged a draw after coming back from two goals behind.

Ferguson has only faced the Russian side on two occasions and both matches ended level with little to split the two clubs.

AS Monaco

Ferguson’s side were dumped out of the Champions League in 1998 at the hands of Monaco. While both matches ended level, Monaco progressed to the semi-finals thanks to away goals.

After being dumped out of Europe by the Ligue 1 outfit, Ferguson never got the chance to avenge the loss as he never faced Monaco again.

Athletic Bilbao

In many ways, 2011–12 was a season to forget for United. They lost the Premier League title to their local rivals on the final day of the season and also failed to win any major cup competitions.

After finishing third in their Champions League group, United dropped down to the Europa League where they faced Athletic Bilbao in the round of 16.

Despite Wayne Rooney scoring three goals across both legs, United ended up losing 5-3 on aggregate and Ferguson never had the chance to face Athletic Bilbao again.

Atletico Madrid

It seems a bit mental that United have only faced Atletico Madrid on four occasions throughout the club’s entire history.

Ferguson himself faced Atletico twice but failed to beat them on either occasion. Their first meeting in October 1991 resulted in a resounding 3-0 loss and the second game ended as a 1-1 draw.

Even in the post-Ferguson era, United have never managed to get the better of the La Liga giants.

Borussia Dortmund

Fergie faced Borussia Dortmund for the first time in 1997 in the Champions League semi-final. Unfortunately for United, the German side had the beating of them in both legs.

After winning both games 1-0, Dortmund progressed to the Champions League final where they then managed to beat Juventus 3-1 in the final.

Torpedo Moskau

These days Torpedo Moskau compete in the second tier of Russian football but back in 1992, they were competing in the UEFA Cup.

United faced them over two legs in 1992-93 and after both games had ended goalless, Ferguson’s side lost the tie on penalties.

Zenit St. Petersburg

After winning the Champions League in 2008, United faced Zenit St. Petersburg in the UEFA Super Cup final, but things didn’t go to plan.

Ferguson’s side found themselves two goals down after an hour and ended up losing the final 2-1. That was the only time that Ferguson ever faced Zenit throughout his entire career.

Lazio

United also lost the Super Cup final in 1999 against Lazio. It was the one and only time that Ferguson managed against the Italian side and the game ended as a 1-0 loss.

Southend United

“There is no need for over-reaction,” Ferguson told reporters after his side lost against Southend United in the League Cup fourth round back in 2006.

“There are no suicides, no mass sackings, no need for counselling, but maybe a little bit of recrimination. Defeat doesn’t harm anyone provided they can improve from the experience.”

United seemingly positively channelled the shock loss as they went on to win the Premier League title that year.

Necaxa

The 2000 FIFA Club World Cup was a bit of a disaster for United. Ferguson’s side ended up finishing third in their group and a draw against Mexican side Necaza didn’t help their cause.

Vasco da Gama

Ferguson’s side also came unstuck against Vasco da Gama at the Club World Cup as they lost 3-1 to the Brazilian side.

Unsurprisingly, Ferguson never had the chance to manage against Vasco da Gama again.