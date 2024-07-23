Meet the Colombian dribbling machine destined to kickstart Man Utd’s new era

Manchester United being mercilessly linked to players in a summer transfer is an old trope, but it’s been a long time since their name was attached to what would represent extremely shrewd business.

The Red Devils have been run as a brand more than they have a football club over the last decade and in doing so have ironically made a brand out of terrible transfer business for the most part, promoting wild misuse of funds, penny-pinching at the wrong times and a scattergun approach to recruitment.

But since INEOS took the reigns as minority owners, there has been a slight diversion back towards the right direction for such a massive football club.

Crucially, if the latest rumblings from the rumour mill are to be believed regarding United’s interest in a certain Colombian midfield maestro, they might just be back for good.

You can point to just about any area of United as a club and notice the signs of neglect, but in terms of what we see on the pitch, no area is more obviously neglected than their midfield.

From the Schmidfield to the world record fee for Paul Pogba and everything since, the Red Devils’ efforts to rejuvenate their midfield from the glory days of peak Michael Carrick have been dire.

The emergence of Kobbie Mainoo has given officials a much-needed rocket up the arse to finally future-proof their midfield for good, though, with his talent too good to waste. And Richard Rios would go a long way in doing that.

GOAL Brazil report that United have made contact with Palmeiras over the midfielder 24-year-old who has quietly been impressing and encouraging a crowd of spectators from Europe ever since he moved to the Verdao in early 2023.

The report states that the Red Devils are preparing a £17million bid for Rios, although it is expected it will take more than that initial offer to prize him away from the club in the middle of the Brazilian season, with Milan also interested and other Premier League sides also keeping tabs.

Enough about the boring details and the rumour mill, though. You want to know why this otherwise unknown midfielder is suddenly the trendiest thing since white socks with trousers and 80s mullets.

He’s got one of those, by the way. Of course he has.

Rios isn’t just all mullet and hype, though, he’s the real deal. A freakish dribbler with an eye for a line-splitting pass, it makes complete sense as to why United wish to sign him due to the energy he provides from box to box, while still upholding high quality in possession with the way he glides around players.

Watching him in full stride, it’s clear to see – purely from a profiling perspective – why United might be interested.

While Mainoo is a smooth operator and nigh-on impossible to nick the ball off, a press-resistant technical demon and creator, his game lacks that physical thrust and speed when dribbling which Rios has in abundance.

Rios’ work in pushing Colombia up the pitch at the Copa America was key to their run to the final and helped facilitate people like James Rodriguez, the chief creator of the team.

There are parallels with United, then, where his energy from box to box would suit the high-energy, transition-based game Erik ten Hag has tried to play to varying levels of success.

The difference with Rios is that he’d add that extra layer of quality in possession of the ball, while allowing the likes of Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes to thrive – if, of course, he is able to adapt to the physicality and speed of the English game should a transfer go through.

His rapid rise and recent progression makes him all the more exciting, too, with Rios seemingly a late bloomer. It’s only in the last year at Palmeiras where he’s truly found his stride, but that has culminated in a breakthrough at international level with Colombia and a sudden appetite from the European game to secure his services.

And for good reason.

Perhaps somewhat of a wildcard signing, Rios clearly has a lot to learn and could well tank. But equally, the upside could be exponential for the club that wins the race.

It might be United, it might not. Regardless, we’re selfish here at Planet Football, thus we’re desperate to see this freakish dribbling machine in Europe to see what he can do when the level is consistently higher.

