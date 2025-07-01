Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has now turned 21, but how do his stats compare with Cristiano Ronaldo‘s at the same age? We’ve crunched the numbers.

Garnacho has made it no secret that CR7 was his idol growing up and his stats at 21 are fairly similar to Ronaldo’s.

Ralf Rangnick handed the Argentine winger his senior debut in April 2022 and since then, he’s made 152 appearances for club and country.

During that time, he’s scored 26 goals and has produced 23 assists, averaging a goal contribution every 176.1 minutes.

In comparison, Ronaldo had played 182 games when he turned 21 and he produced 68 goal contributions in that time.

When factoring in the extra games that Ronaldo played as a youngster, his stats at 21 are fairly similar to Garnacho’s.

For comparison, CR7 averaged a goal contribution every 168.8 minutes, which is only slightly superior to Garnacho’s current output.

Of course, after turning 21, Ronaldo’s ability rapidly skyrocketed and he became the best player in the world in 2008.

While it seems unlikely that Garnacho will match Ronaldo’s ability in that regard, the 21-year-old still has a bright future ahead of him.

Although his career at Old Trafford seems to be over, several top clubs from around Europe are currently chasing his signature.

Among the clubs interested are the likes of Chelsea, Napoli, Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen.

The dynamic winger was unhappy after only playing 20 minutes of the Europa League final against Tottenham back in May.

“Up until the final I played every round helping the team, and today I play 20 minutes, I don’t know,” said Garnacho after the game.

“The final will influence [my decision] but the whole season, the situation of the club. I’m going to try to enjoy the summer and see what happens afterwards.”

Having only just turned 21, Garnacho still has the best years of his career ahead of him, but it’s vital that he makes the correct decision in regards to his future this summer.

After Ronaldo turned 21, he spent another three full seasons playing in England before his record-breaking move to Real Madrid in 2009.

While Garnacho’s numbers don’t quite match up to Ronaldo’s at the same age, there’s not a great deal between them, highlighting the talent that Garnacho is.

Here’s the full breakdown of how Garnacho’s stats at the age of 21 compare with Ronaldo’s

Garnacho stats at 21 years old

Games: 152

Goals: 26

Assists: 23

Goal contributions: 49

Penalties: 0

Minutes per goal: 331.9

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 331.9

Minutes per goal or assist: 176.1

Ronaldo stats at 21 years old

Games: 182 ⭐

Goals: 36 ⭐

Assists: 32 ⭐

Goal contributions: 68 ⭐

Penalties: 1 ⭐

Minutes per goal: 320.8 ⭐

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 329.9 ⭐

Minutes per goal or assist: 168.8 ⭐

