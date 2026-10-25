Comparing Carrick’s Man Utd record in 2026-27 to Ten Hag’s pre-sack in 2024

There are parallels between the two.

Manchester United might be about to be forced into their earliest managerial change in the Premier League era.

Michael Carrick is on the brink after a 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth, which extended United’s winless run to eight games. He’s far from the only problem at the club, but his position might become untenable soon.

United chiefs have reportedly been holding talks over his immediate future as head coach.

If the axe falls by Wednesday, Carrick would become the United manager sacked earliest in a season in the Premier League era.

Erik ten Hag holds the current unwanted record after losing his job on October 28, 2024.

In a way, there are parallels between Ten Hag then and Carrick now. United might have had reasonable doubt about persevering with either of them into a new season – Ten Hag because his record was shaky, Carrick because he might not replicate his caretaker form – but almost felt like they had to.

Ten Hag won them a cup by the end of the 2023-24 season, effectively saving his job, while Carrick did too well in the temporary role to be overlooked for a longer reign.

But any previous doubts caught up with Ten Hag and, two years later – almost to the day – the same might happen with Carrick.

So we’ve decided to take a closer look at the form that got Ten Hag sacked just nine games into the 2024-25 season and the form Carrick has got United in now (league games only).

Erik ten Hag in 2024-25

Games: 9

Wins: 3 🌟

Draws: 2

Losses: 4

Goals for: 8

Goals against: 11 🌟

Goal difference: -3

Points: 11 🌟

Points per game: 1.22 🌟

Clean sheets: 4 🌟

Failed to score: 4

Michael Carrick in 2026-27

Games: 8

Wins: 1

Draws: 4 🌟

Losses: 3

Goals for: 10 🌟

Goals against: 13

Goal difference: -3

Points: 7

Points per game: 0.88

Clean sheets: 0

Failed to score: 3 🌟

READ MORE: 10 damning stats that show why Michael Carrick sack is imminent at Man Utd

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