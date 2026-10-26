Comparing Carrick’s recent record to the final days of Man Utd managers post-Ferguson

Carrick is in his Man Utd end game

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick is reportedly on the brink of the sack after overseeing a terrible start to the 2026/27 season.

Carrick was initially appointed as an interim manager in January and helped transform United’s fortunes, securing a third-place finish and a return to the Champions League.

He was rewarded with a two-year contract, making him the seventh full-time manager at Old Trafford since Sir Alex Ferguson brought his 26-year reign to an end in 2013.

David Moyes, Louis Van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim have all been in charge, while Ralf Rangnick had half a season in the dugout as interim manager.

They now look set to make another managerial appointment, as Carrick has been unable to replicate the results from his interim spell.

United have just seven points from their opening eight Premier League matches, their worst return at this stage of a league season since 1986/87.

The 3-0 defeat against Bournemouth leaves United 16th in the table and also extends their winless run to eight games in all competitions.

That run has included a Carabao Cup defeat at home to Brighton, as well as losses against both Atletico Madrid and Como in the Champions League.

“It’s a tough situation, there’s no hiding from it,” Carrick admitted after the defeat to Bournemouth.

“What it looks like and what’s next I really don’t know. I will always do my best for the football club and I won’t change that now. I love what I do and I feel the responsibility – we’ll have to wait and see.”

A change now feels inevitable, with Julian Nagelsmann and Eddie Howe the two front runners to take over at Old Trafford.

We’ve taken a look at United’s recent form under Carrick and compared it to how every post-Sir Alex Ferguson manager fared in their final few weeks at Old Trafford.

Michael Carrick

Games: 8

Won: 0

Drawn: 3

Lost: 5

Win rate: 0%

Loss rate: 62.5%

Goals for: 6

Goals against: 16

Goals per game: 0.75

Goals against per game: 2

Ruben Amorim

Games: 8

Won: 3

Drawn: 4

Lost: 1

Win rate: 37.5%

Loss rate: 12.5%

Goals for: 15

Goals against: 11

Goals per game: 1.87

Goals against per game: 1.37

Erik ten Hag

Games: 8

Won: 1

Drawn: 5

Lost: 2

Win rate: 12.5%

Loss rate: 25%

Goals for: 8

Goals against: 11

Goals per game: 1

Goals against per game: 1.37

Ralf Rangnick

Games: 8

Won: 2

Drawn: 1

Lost: 5

Win rate: 25%

Loss rate: 62.5%

Goals for: 8

Goals against: 16

Goals per game: 1

Goals against per game: 2

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Games: 8

Won: 2

Drawn: 2

Lost: 4

Win rate: 25%

Loss rate: 50%

Goals for: 12

Goals against: 20

Goals per game: 1.5

Goals against per game: 2.5

Jose Mourinho

Games: 8

Won: 2

Drawn: 3

Lost: 3

Win rate: 25%

Loss rate: 37.5%

Goals for: 12

Goals against: 13

Goals per game: 1.5

Goals against per game: 1.62

Louis van Gaal

Games: 8

Won: 6

Drawn: 1

Lost: 1

Win rate: 75%

Loss rate: 12.5%

Goals for: 14

Goals against: 7

Goals per game: 1.75

Goals against per game: 0.87

David Moyes

Games: 8

Won: 4

Drawn: 1

Lost: 3

Win rate: 50%

Loss rate: 37.5%

Goals for: 15

Goals against: 10

Goals per game: 1.87

Goals against per game: 1.25

READ MORE: 10 damning stats that show why Michael Carrick sack is imminent at Man Utd

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every player Michael Carrick has used as Man Utd manager?