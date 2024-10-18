Comparing Erik ten Hag’s last 10 Man Utd PL results with Solskjaer, Mourinho, Van Gaal & Moyes

Erik ten Hag finds himself under immense pressure right now and we’ve compared his last 10 Premier League results with Manchester United’s former managers in their last games.

After underwhelming in the Premier League last season, there was plenty of speculation that surrounded Ten Hag in the final months of the campaign.

However, an FA Cup triumph against Manchester City saw Ten Hag keep hold of his job and he was subsequently backed with several signings in over the summer.

While the Dutchman has come close to the chopping block at Old Trafford previously, the current scrutiny surrounding him is more intense than ever, especially after an underwhelming start to the new campaign.

As of writing, the Red Devils sit 14th in the Premier League, having only won two of their opening seven matches. Ten Hag’s side have also drawn their two opening Europa League matches and haven’t looked at the races in Europe either.

Taking Man Utd’s recent Premier League form into consideration, they have only won four of their last 10 matches and are averaging just 1.4 points per game.

That’s an inferior record than David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho had in their final 10 Premier League matches while managing the Red Devils.

The good news for Ten Hag is that he does boast a slightly better record in his last 10 league matches than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, although only slightly.

During Solskjaer’s final 10 games, the Red Devils only picked up 13 points from a possible 30 and they conceded an average of 1.9 goals per game during that run.

Ten Hag has managed to hold onto his job for the time being, but he desperately needs a consistent run of results to change the mood around at Old Trafford.

Man Utd’s next three league matches are against Brentford, West Ham and Chelsea and these games will likely determine Ten Hag’s future at the club.

We’ve gone ahead and crunched the numbers and have compared Ten Hag’s last 10 games with Solskjaer, Mourinho, Van Gaal and Moyes in their last 10 league games in charge.

Erik ten Hag’s last 10 Premier League results:

Games: 10

Won: 4

Drawn: 2

Lost: 10

Goals scored: 10

Goals conceded: 11

Goal difference: -1

Points: 14

Points per game: 1.4

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s last 10 Premier League results:

Games: 10

Won: 4

Drawn: 1

Lost: 5

Goals scored: 14

Goals conceded: 19

Goal difference: -5

Points: 13

Points per game: 1.3

Jose Mourinho’s last 10 Premier League results:

Games: 10

Won: 4

Drawn: 4

Lost: 2

Goals scored: 19

Goals conceded: 17

Goal difference: +2

Points: 16

Points per game: 1.6

Louis van Gaal’s last 10 Premier League results:

Games: 10

Won: 6

Drawn: 1

Lost: 3

Goals scored: 10

Goals conceded: 8

Goal difference: +2

Points: 19

Points per game: 1.9

David Moyes’ last 10 Premier League results:

Games: 10

Won: 5

Drawn: 2

Lost: 3

Goals scored: 17

Goals conceded: 11

Goal difference: +6

Points: 17

Points per game: 1.7