Ruben Amorim recently managed his 50th Manchester United game and the results in many of those fixtures have left a lot to be desired.

He took the United job in November 2025, a few months after rivals Liverpool had also made a managerial switch, bringing in Arne Slot from Feyenoord.

Neither boss had taken charge of a club as large as United or Liverpool, but Slot is doing far better than his opposite number at Old Trafford.

After 50 games, Slot had 36 wins under his belt; Amorim has only 20, and has lost more often than he’s won. That tally is at 21, whereas Slot lost only seven of his first 50 Liverpool games.

The Reds boss racked up 115 points at 2.3 points per game, far better than Amorim’s 69 at 1.38.

Liverpool scored 112 goals to United’s 97 in their first 50 games under their new bosses, and conceded 49 – almost half of the 95 which the Red Devils have seen put past them under Amorim.

Slot won the Premier League in his first season, and while Amorim guided United to the Europa League final, they were beaten by Tottenham.

“Sometimes things change really fast but if you see the history of both clubs, you can feel that sometimes you have one club that is winning, winning, winning and one club that is having a bad moment,” Amorim said ahead of the Liverpool game.

“That happened with Liverpool when Manchester United was winning everything and that happened with Manchester United when Liverpool was winning everything.

“We have to acknowledge that and be really honest with the fans. We can win any game, if we think about winning the next game, that is the most important thing, we can win the next game.

“If we are to be the same level as Liverpool in the future, that is the idea, I don’t know how long it is going to take.”

Here’s the full breakdown of how Amorim’s record at United compares to Slot’s at Liverpool after 50 matches.

Arne Slot

Played: 50

Won: 36 ⭐️

Drawn: 7 ⭐️

Lost: 7 ⭐️

Goals for: 112 ⭐️

Goals against: 49 ⭐️

Clean sheets: 21 ⭐️

Win rate: 72% ⭐️

Loss rate: 14% ⭐️

Trophies: 1 (Premier League) ⭐️

Ruben Amorim

Played: 50

Won: 20

Drawn: 9

Lost: 21

Goals for: 97

Goals against: 95

Clean sheets: 8

Win rate: 40%

Loss rate: 42%

Trophies: 0

READ NEXT: Comparing Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal record after 300 games with Arsene Wenger’s

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every player to score 10+ Premier League goals as a teenager?