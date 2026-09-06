Concerning Man Utd streak only seen once in past 50 years continues

Manchester United were pegged back by Everton to draw 2-2 on Sunday, with the hosts’ late equaliser contributing to an unwanted stat.

After Bryan Mbeumo put them ahead and then Tyrique George smashed in an equaliser, United thought they were back on track for a win when Benjamin Sesko headed in Luke Shaw’s cross. But a rocket from Everton debutant Ainsley Maitland-Niles in stoppage time made it a draw.

It means United were unable to build on their win over Ipswich last week and now have a win, a draw and a loss from their first three games this season.

Alarmingly, it’s come to light via Opta that this is only the second time in the past 50 years that United have conceded two or more goals in each of their first three games of the season in the league.

They started this season with a 2-0 loss at Hull City, and even when they beat Ipswich they let two goals in at the wrong end as the game finished 5-2.

And now, there’s the 2-2 draw with Everton to add into the mix.

Rewind six years to the 2020-21 campaign and you’ll find the only other time in the past half a century that United’s defensive record has been that weak in the corresponding timeframe.

Back then, they began the season with a 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace, a 3-2 win over Brighton, and a memorable 6-1 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur.

Of course, it’ll be more important how United finish the season than how they start it. In 2020-21, after all, they ended up finishing second in the table.

But they must be concerned in the here and now about their defensive record. Both Everton goals were screamers, to be fair, but could United have thwarted the chances earlier?

Much has been made of their use of a long-serving back four so far this season. Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw have all been at the club for several years now (Leny Yoro and Noussair Mazraoui had come on for Dalot and Shaw by the time Everton equalised, admittedly), and perhaps it’s an area they will need to freshen up soon.

They had an attacking revamp last summer and a midfield rebuild this year, so their defence might be next up. Of course, they have Yoro, Ayden Heaven and Matthijs de Ligt to come back into the fold at some point, but they will be hoping they’re not too far off track by the time they do decide to shake things up.

Then managed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, United stopped the rot by only conceding once in their fourth game of the 2020-21 season, in which they beat Newcastle 4-1. It’s Manchester City up next for the current crop, though, which might have some on edge.

The last time they conceded two or more goals in their first four league games of a season was in 1969, so they’ll be hoping for no repeats of that after the derby.

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