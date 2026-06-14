It’s time for the big midfield revamp that Manchester United have been gearing themselves up for all year – but what will they look like by the end of it?

United came into 2026 knowing it was a year in which they’d make big changes to their midfield, but they kept their powder dry in January to wait for the right targets in the summer.

The time has now come for them to do business. Casemiro has left the club to become a free agent, while Manuel Ugarte is heavily linked with an exit too.

United are wasting little time in finding reinforcements for the middle of the park to complement those who’ll be sticking around.

Here’s what the midfield at Michael Carrick’s disposal next season could look like.

The starters

One of the first names on the teamsheet will have to be Bruno Fernandes, who should be freed up to play in the number 10 role.

After setting the record for the most assists in a Premier League season, Fernandes is entering the final year of his contract but has always insisted he’s happy at Old Trafford.

And the club captain might not be the only Fernandes at Old Trafford next season. United have been readying a bid for West Ham midfielder Mateus Fernandes, another Portuguese international.

Although he’s suffered back-to-back relegations – first with Southampton and now with West Ham – Fernandes is highly-rated and could cost around £80m.

The 21-year-old would operate in a double pivot and would have to be considered starting material for that kind of price.

Alongside him, if the budget allows, United could line up another lucrative signing.

Elliot Anderson is beyond their price range and Sandro Tonali might be too. That leaves the likes of Alex Scott and Carlos Baleba on the shortlist.

Take your pick for who United need the most, but the Premier League experience each can boast is a plus.

There are options further afield to consider too, which United have shown with their desire to sign Ederson from Atalanta.

If we’re talking dream territory, then capping the midfield rebuild off with Tonali on top of Fernandes might be the best outcome.

But a deal for someone like Scott, a promising homegrown talent who may otherwise be lured to Liverpool to follow Andoni Iraola from Bournemouth, could be a good compromise.

Meanwhile, Baleba split opinion with his performances last season, which weren’t as good as they have been before. But if that plays into the hands of potential buyers by reducing his market value, he might be worth a look.

The backups

As for who else will be fighting for minutes in United’s midfield, Kobbie Mainoo will be hoping a rotation role under Carrick is kinder than the equivalent under Ruben Amorim.

Mainoo returned to form after the appointment of Carrick midway through last season, having been starved of opportunities by Amorim.

Having committed his future to the club, the 21-year-old will be looking to keep progressing. But he’ll have to fight for his place.

The same goes for Ederson, a busy midfielder who’ll bring energy to Old Trafford. The Brazilian is versatile enough to feature in any midfield role.

A newcomer to the Premier League, there’ll be some doubt over whether Ederson can slot straight into the starting lineup, but he will be making a push as the season progresses.

United’s rotation options in midfield could be boosted from within if an academy graduate like Tyler Fletcher steps up.

In contrast, Mason Mount’s place in United’s long-term plans could fall into question after three ineffective years.

However United go about replenishing the ranks, they’ll be hoping to set themselves up for years to come, just like they attempted with their attack last summer.

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