Dusan Vlahovic looked almost certain to leave Juventus in the summer, as reports suggested the Serie A side wanted his massive contract off the books.

A lot of clubs were linked with him, and according to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United were offered the chance to sign the Serbia international, who would have been available for far less than eventual signing Benjamin Sesko’s £74million fee.

United legend Peter Schmeichel feels the Red Devils didn’t need Slovenian striker Sesko, and actually didn’t need a striker at all.

“Yes, we didn’t score enough goals so they bought players in who can score goals but they spent the money on the third one – it’s nothing personal against Sesko – but we didn’t need the third striker, we needed a centre-midfield player who can control that bit of the pitch, and we needed a goalkeeper,” he said.

Paul Scholes, though, amid interest in Liam Delap, felt a more experienced striker – which Vlahovic is – was instead required.

He said: “He still needs one or two more strikers with him who have got some experience.”

Vlahovic’s explosion onto the Champions League stage in a 30-minute cameo during Juventus’ first game – a crazy 4-4 draw with Borussia Dortmund – showed he’d have been the best option.

Brought on in the second half, he had almost an instant impact when slotted through behind the Dortmund defence, taking a touch and caressing the ball on his weaker right foot into the bottom-left corner of the net, to make it 2-2.

Then, at 4-2 down, in stoppage time, the Serbia international showed his poaching skills, wrestling past a defender in the six-yard box to reach a flat cross from the right-hand side and score on the half volley.

For a player with as much striking talent as he has inside the area, Vlahovic’s third and final goal contribution to level terms at 4-4 was a spectacular showing of footballing intelligence outside the area.

He picked the ball up about 25 yards out, coasted towards a crossing position just outside the box on the right and used his left foot rather more like a pitching wedge than the driver he so often utilises.

Aiming for a perfect delivery onto the head of the attacking Lloyd Kelly, who only had to continue his forward momentum to head past the keeper.

The timing of the cross was as perfect as its precision. Vlahovic will be far more used to being the man on the shoulder of the defender than he is finding one before they stray offside, but his cross left his foot just before Kelly skipped past his man and into free space.

Three goal contributions in 30 minutes and five for the season compared to *checks notes* none in five for Sesko. Are you watching, United?

By Ciaran McCarthy

