Manchester United are set for their worst campaign of the Premier League era by a country mile. To what extent can the club’s current struggles be traced back to their questionable recruitment under Erik ten Hag?

Ruben Amorim was appointed as Ten Hag’s successor back in October and has struggled severely to get a tune out of the squad he inherited.

United have lost 12 of the 24 Premier League matches that the Portuguese coach has taken charge of. He currently boasts a worse record than the likes of Roy Hodgson at Liverpool, Graham Potter at Chelsea and Ralf Rangnick at Manchester United.

Getting this current crop of players to adapt to his non-negotiable three-at-the-back formation has been easier said than done, although their results in the Europa League – undefeated and with one foot in the final – might point to him turning the ship around.

But their current plight raises serious questions over their track record when it comes to signings.

Back in April 2022, Rangnick recommended wholesale changes at the club before his successor took charge. He said it was “vital” that the club sign “the best possible players”.

“It’s not the manager’s quality – it’s changing all the other things that have brought the club into a position we are in right now,” the German coach told reporters.

“The good thing – one of the few – is it’s crystal clear. You don’t even need glasses to see the problems.

“Now it’s only about how you can solve them. Not minor cosmetic things. This is an open heart operation. If everyone realises this has to happen and works together, it doesn’t need to take years.

“It can happen within one year. Other clubs have shown it’s possible within three transfer windows.”

Ten Hag had five transfers at the helm but his record in terms of recruitment looks sketchy at best.

“Rangnick was absolutely right,” Ten Hag told Dutch newspaper AD Sportwereld.

“We have been working very hard on this for two years, but he said it exactly right: it is a thorough, very complex operation. And I knew when I started that it was going to be a tough job.”

The Dutch coach inherited a side that had finished sixth, with their lowest points tally of the Premier League era.

There were some high points – he got the club back into the Champions League and ended their six-year trophy drought, having led them to the League Cup and FA Cup in his two full seasons – but it’s difficult not to look at them currently languishing down in 15th and not conclude that ultimately Manchester United went further backwards during Ten Hag.

Using figures from Transfermarkt, 12 of the 15 players signed by Ten Hag are now worth less than they were when they first walked through the door.

Only last summer’s signings Leny Yoro and Manuel Ugarte have retained their value, while only Noussair Mazraoui is now deemed worth more than he was when United signed him.

Among the most disastrous additions that are now worth considerably less than they were are Antony, Ten Hag’s record signing at an eye-watering fee of £81million, Casemiro, who was never likely to keep much resale value after arriving as a veteran and Mason Mount, who has struggled badly for form and fitness.

Here’s how Erik ten Hag’s 15 permanent signings at Manchester United have seen their transfer market value rise or fall since they first arrived at Old Trafford.

1. Antony -€55million

2. Casemiro -€38million

3. Mason Mount -€32million

4. Matthijs De Ligt -€25million

5. Rasmus Hojlund -€20million

6. Joshua Zirkzee -€15million

7. Christian Eriksen -€14million

8. Tyrell Malacia -€10million

9. Lisandro Martinez -€5million

10. Andre Onana -€3million

11. Altay Bayinder – -€1million

12. Jonny Evans -€500k

13. Leny Yoro – €0million

14. Manuel Ugarte – €0million

15. Noussair Mazraoui +€2million

