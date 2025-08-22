Manchester United are reportedly close to solving their goalkeeper problems with the signing of Senne Lammens from Antwerp.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that United are in ‘active talks’ to sign the Belgian shotstopper, but who is he?

Here’s everything you know about the potential new Manchester United No.1.

Who is Senne Lammens?

Lammens is a 23-year-old Belgian goalkeeper currently playing for Royal Antwerp FC in the Belgian Pro League.

Born in Zottegem, Belgium, Lammens came through the ranks of KRC Bambrugge, Dender and latterly Club Brugge.

At the age of 17, he made headlines when he scored a last-minute equaliser for Club Brugge’s U19s against Real Madrid in the UEFA Youth League.

In 2020, he became a part of Club Brugge’s Under 23 side Club NXT, playing 13 times in his first season with the club in Belgium’s second division.

When first-choice keeper Simon Mignolet picked up an injury, Lammens was given his first-team debut in a 3-2 win over Genk in the Belgian Super Cup. He started the opening matchday of the Pro League season but returned to the bench following Mignolet’s recovery.

The 6ft 4′ keeper played in the Croky Cup before coming as on as a substitute for Mignolet in the final match of the Champions’ playoff against Anderlecht.

For the 2022-23 season, he returned to Club NXT and was allowed to leave as a free agent in the summer of 2023 when he joined Antwerp.

It was at Antwerp where he began to make a name for himself, playing 40 times and keeping 10 clean sheets as the club finished fifth in the 2024-25 Pro League season.

He has played four times so far this season, conceding four goals and saving one penalty.

In March, he was called up to the Belgian senior squad for the first time.

What position does Senne Lammens play?

Lammens plays in goal and is known to be an excellent shot stopper. Since moving to Antwerp, he has become a penalty saving specialist and at 6ft 4′, he is not intimidated easily in the air either.

Crucially for a Ruben Amorim side, Lammens is also good with his feet and is capable of starting plays from the back.

How much have United paid for Senne Lammens?

A deal has yet to be completed, but the reported deal would be worth around £17million.

Romano also says United have almost agreed personal terms with the 23-year-old and are ‘in active talks’ with Antwerp.

What has been said about Senne Lammens?

The highest praise put on the young Belgian came from former Anderlecht goalkeeping coach Frank Boeckx, who said he could reach the level of Thibaut Courtois.

“He still has a year or two to develop,” Boeckx said. “His next club probably won’t be Barcelona or Real Madrid, but I wouldn’t rule out that, after some time, he could reach the level Courtois is at now.

“He’s excellent at shot-stopping and positioning. His distribution — short or long, with either foot — is also impressive. Standing at 1.93m, he’s got the physical presence and strong reflexes needed at the top level. He’s very composed in one-on-one situations.”

Can you name every goalkeeper to play for Man Utd in the Premier League?

What has Senne Lammens said about the move?

As for the player, Lammens spoke to Belgian outlet Gazet van Antwerpen earlier this year about a potential move.

“The first time I heard I thought, ‘Wow’,” Lammens said.

“Immediately a world [renowned] team that follows you. That is special.

“Of course, I was also spoken to about it a lot and when I made a save in training, it was United this, United that [from colleagues]… It’s only positive.

“Especially because it’s the best competition in the world and my profile, my stature and way of playing, is similar to English football.

“You have to physically hold your own there and that suits me.”

