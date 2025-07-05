Manchester United have completed the signing of Diego Leon and we’ve gathered everything you need to know about their latest recruit.

After slumping to 15th in the Premier League last season, the Red Devils will be keen to add plenty of fresh faces to the dressing room this summer.

We’ve taken a closer look at Leon and have gathered all the useful information that you’ll need to know.

Who is Diego Leon?

Born in Colonia Yguazu, Paraguay, Leon is an 18-year-old Paraguayan footballer who recently signed for United.

He joined the Cerro Porteno academy at the under-14 level and has rapidly developed over the last few years.

The 18-year-old has been described as one of the most talented players coming out of Paraguay, having made quite the impression for Cerro Porteno last season.

In total, Leon has made 33 senior appearances while playing in his home country, scoring four goals in that time.

What position does Diego Leon play?

The teenager has spent his career so far playing as a left-back, but could be developed into a left-wing-back under Ruben Amorim.

As of writing, he’s played 2,636 minutes of senior football as a full-back, averaging a goal contribution every 659 minutes.

How much have United paid for Diego Leon?

United struck an agreement with Cerro Porteno to sign the youngster in January. However, both clubs agreed that he’d join in the summer window, following his 18th birthday.

The youngster has joined for an initial fee of £3.3million, although that could rise to around £7million if add-ons are triggered.

It’s thought that he’ll initially join up with the club’s U21 side, but he will be assessed by the coaches at United and could progress through the ranks quickly.

What has Diego Leon said about the move?

While the 18-year-old is still a fairly raw prospect, he certainly isn’t short of confidence as he’s already backed himself to make an impression in the senior squad.

“I’m really happy, I think every player dreams of this,” Leon told Versus when discussing the move to Manchester.

“When you’re a professional, you have to adapt quickly, it is a massive opportunity.

“Everyone thinks I’ll go out on loan, but I don’t have that mindset. I’m going to kill it in pre-season and within one or two games, I’ll already be playing with them.”

What has been said about Diego Leon?

There’s no doubt that Leon is coming from Paraguay with a huge backing from those who already know him.

Diego Gavilan, the first Paraguayan to play in the Premier League, has played a key role in Leon’s development.

He’s worked within the Cerro Porteno set-up since 2021 and will no doubt be keeping an eye on Leon’s development in the Premier League.

“Things have happened very quickly for him,” Gavilan told BBC Sport.

“But at 17, there’s still plenty for Leon to learn, improve, and refine. It’s going to be a massive change for him, moving to a different country, a different continent.

“Going from a country he’s used to, with its own ways of life, language and culture, to adapting to the English way of thinking about football. A lot of things, right?

“But I believe United know what they’re getting and will give him time to settle in.”

The teenager has also garnered praise from Cerro Porteno president, Juan Jose Zapag.

“He’s a left-back like no other in the world, the kind that’s rare to find,” said Zapag.

United will no doubt give him time and space to develop, but there’s no doubt that they have a very talented youngster on their books.

