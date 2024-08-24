Everything you need to know about incoming Man Utd star Sekou Kone

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Sekou Kone from Guidars FC and we’ve gathered everything you need to know about the 18-year-old.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the deal to sign Kone is 100% done and that the transfer documents will be signed next week after his medical is completed.

We’ve taken a closer look at Kone’s career so far and have gathered all the information you need on the incoming United star.

Who is Sekou Kone?

Born in Mali, Kone is one of the most promising players emerging from Africa right now. The 18-year-old currently plays for Malian side Guidars FC and is set to join Manchester United in a deal worth over £1million.

With Kone being regarded as a high-potential player coming out of Africa, the Red Devils are hoping to harness that potential over the coming years.

In 2023, the youngster was one of Mali’s standout players at the U17 World Cup as he produced two assists during the tournament as Mali made it to the semi-finals.

Interestingly, he previously trained at the JMG Academy, which has developed the likes of Yves Bissouma and Jason Denayer in recent years.

Given he’s still in the early stages of his career, it’s thought that Man Utd will initially integrate him into the under-21 squad while he adjusts to life in England.

What position does Sekou Kone play?

Kone predominately plays as a deep-lying defensive midfielder, although his well-rounded skillset means that he can also act as a central midfielder.

Capable of progressing the ball from deep positions and covering a lot of ground when off the ball, the teenage star certainly ticks a lot of boxes.

Reports from Africa have dubbed Kone as the ‘next Yaya Toure’ due to his skillset and that will no doubt excite United fans.

How much are Manchester United paying for Sekou Kone?

According to reports, the Red Devils will pay a fixed fee of £1.2 million for the teenager with a number of performance-related add-ons also included in the deal.

Given Kone’s reputation, it certainly wasn’t just United who were interested in his services either.

The likes of Liverpool, Red Bull Salzburg, Crystal Palace, Everton and Wolves have also been sniffing around the youngster, but Erik ten Hag’s side have managed to fend off the competition.

What’s been said about Sekou Kone?

During the 2023 U17 World Cup, Kone garnered plenty of plaudits for his performances throughout the tournament as Mali went on to finish third in the competition.

Football scout Tor-Kristian Karlsen picked out Kone as one of the standout performers from the tournament last year.

“One of several stand-out performers in a massively impressive Mali side in which the forwards have attracted the most attention (not unsurprisingly after scoring 13 goals from the first four games), yet Kone has been a huge influence in midfield,” Karlsen told ESPN.

“Not just a terrific athlete who covers vast areas, the 17-year-old is also smooth on the ball – his ball-striking technique when spreading long passes and switches is especially a joy to watch — and his first-rate positioning skills allow him to anticipate the trajectory of the ball early for interceptions.

“Despite losing 1-0 against Spain, Kone showed that he’s equally tuned in when the pace of the game is upped a few notches.

“Against one of the pre-tournament favourites the mobile defensive midfielder registered no less than nine tackles, while his ability to pinpoint deep passes saw him deliver three key passes, too.”