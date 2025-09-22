Marcus Rashford is one of the best players that Manchester United have produced in recent years, but throughout his career, he’s butted heads with a number of managers.

The 27-year-old has left the Premier League spotlight behind, but has recently found himself in hot water with Barcelona boss Hansi Flick.

We’ve gone back throughout Rashford’s career and have found five managers who have fallen out with the England star or who have criticised him publicly.

Hansi Flick

The German boss still has a good relationship with Rashford, but he dropped him from Barcelona’s starting XI to face Getafe after the forward turned up late to training.

Flick had originally intended to start Rashford, following his brace against Newcastle, but lateness won’t be accepted by the 60-year-old.

It’s certainly not the first time that Flick has punished a player for being late, having also given the same treatment to Inaki Pena, Jules Kounde and Raphinha.

In fairness to Rashford, he responded well to being dropped and provided an assist for Dani Olmo when he came off the bench.

Ruben Amorim

Undoubtedly, the biggest bust-up that Rashford has had is with the current United boss.

Amorim raised questions over Rashford’s commitment in training and dropped him from several match-day squads while he was at the club.

“It’s the same situation for every player. If you do the maximum, if you do the right things, we can use every player,” Amorim said in January when questioned about Rashford’s commitment.

“And you can see it today on the bench – we miss a little bit of pace to go to change the game, to move some pieces, but I prefer [it] like that.

“I will put Vital [the goalkeeper coach] before I put a player that doesn’t give the maximum every day, so I will not change in that.”

After not buying into Amorim’s ideas, Rashford has spent the last nine months out on loan with Aston Villa and now Barcelona.

Erik ten Hag

The Dutch manager dropped Rashford to the bench against Wolves in December 2022 after the forward turned up late for the pre-game meeting.

While Ten Hag and Rashford had a couple of hiccups along the way, the 27-year-old genuinely seemed to enjoy playing under the Dutch boss.

He enjoyed his best-ever scoring season playing under Ten Hag, scoring 30 goals across all competitions during 2022-23.

Jose Mourinho

During his time at Old Trafford, Mourinho was criticised for his treatment of several United stars.

His use of Rashford in particular was questioned on a number of occasions, but the manager bit back after United were beaten at Brighton in May 2018, in a game in which the England international was handed a rare start as a central striker.

“Why always Lukaku?” Mourinho asked reporters. “Now you have your answer to ‘Why always Lukaku?’ We are not as good individually as people think we are.

“The players who replaced others didn’t perform at a good level and when individuals don’t perform at a good level it’s difficult for the team to play at a good level.

“And now maybe you understand why some players play more than others and you won’t ask me all the time why A, B and C don’t play more.”

Louis van Gaal

During United’s 3-0 loss against Tottenham in April 2016, Van Gaal reportedly gave Rashford a half-time dressing down in front of his team-mates before hooking the youngster for Ashley Young.

The Dutch manager was frustrated by Rashford’s performance and criticised him for drifting wide too often.

Rashford has also revealed that he was regularly fined by Van Gaal for turning up late to training, although given his college commitments at the time, he had a valid excuse.

“I always remember Thursdays,” Rashford told Sky Sports.

“I used to get fined every Thursday, [but] it was completely out of my control but this is the type of person that Van Gaal was.

“He used to tell me I have to finish my college work, it’s non-negotiable, but I also can’t be late for training, it’s non-negotiable.

“I had 12 minutes to get here [to the training ground] from college.”

