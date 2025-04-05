Manchester United are renowned as one of the biggest clubs in world football and have produced a stunning array of players from their academy.

Discounting their current club form across the past decade, there is always the famous ‘Class of 92’ we can point to as the gold standard for academy graduates.

However, some haven’t quite reached those heights and ended up having far more alternative careers.

We’ve decided to focus on seven United academy graduates playing their football in some of the more obscure leagues around the world.

Jesse Lingard – FC Seoul

At one time, Lingard was a key starter for both England and United and was revered for his quick feet, skill and ability to score goals.

His peak years certainly came between 2016 and 2022, but there were plenty of up and down moments as his form often experienced peaks and troughs.

He enjoyed a stunning loan at West Ham in his later years at United, but a permanent move failed to materialise and failed to inspire at Nottingham Forest.

Yet to taste silverware success in Asia, Lingard looks to be enjoying himself more than anything, but left us all thinking that he should have ascended to greater heights.

Paddy McNair – San Diego FC

Joining United at age 16 after being scouted by the club’s Northern Ireland scout, McNair was frequently compared to Michael Carrick in his youth.

Louis Van Gaal was fairly smitten with the youngster when he broke into the side, claiming he could become the next Gary Neville.

However, he made just 27 appearances for the club in two years before joining Sunderland in 2016.

That led to a lengthy spell at Middlesbrough, where he managed over 200 games before joining San Diego FC in the MLS.

Federico Macheda – Asteras Aktor

Famous for scoring one of the greatest title-defining goals in Premier League history, Macheda seemingly had the world at his feet when he rifled in THAT goal against Aston Villa in 2009.

While many thought that was the beginning of a great career, the reality is that it failed to materialise.

He managed just 35 appearances for the club and didn’t leave until 2014, but he spent his time on loan from 2011 onwards at five clubs.

He then moved to Cardiff City permanently before spells at Novara, Panathinaikos and Ankaragucu before arriving at Greek club Asteras Aktor in 2024.

Lee Martin – Ramsgate FC

In terms of obscure places, surely the journey of the former three-time appearance maker for United going from playing under Sir Alex Ferguson to non-league football has to be on this list.

He once started a full 90 minutes in the Premier League and was part of United’s first-team squad for four years in the mid-00s, but the majority of that time was spent on loan elsewhere.

Most of Martin’s career was spent in the EFL before winding down in the latter part of his career.

That has led him to Ramsgate FC, where he is currently enjoying a second spell in the non-league Division One (otherwise known as Isthmian League South East Division).

Scott Wooton – Wellington

Once a U21 league champion with United, Wooton was born in Birkenhead and traded Liverpool’s academy for United at a young age.

He went on to make four appearances for United, two coming in the League Cup and two coming in the Champions League against CFR Cluj in 2012.

After that, he was allowed to leave and spent his time in the EFL before opting for a move to the other side of the world to join Wellington in Australia, where he’s totalled 95 appearances and even made the league’s Team of the Year in 2024.

Ryan Tunnicliffe – Adelaide United

Another defector to the Australian league, Tunnicliffe is a name that might ring a bell for some.

He was born and bred in Manchester and came through their academy system from a young age and was a standout performer in his U18 side that won the FA Youth Cup.

The midfielder was also awarded the best youth player for that season, the same award won by Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs and so on.

Despite managing a few appearances in five years, he spent most of his time on loan before then playing for a variety of big EFL clubs such as Wigan, Blackburn and Fulham at the time.

After spells at Millwall, Luton and Portsmouth between 2017 and 2023, he transferred to Adelaide United, where he’s had 26 appearances.

Keith Gillespie – FC Mindwell

This one is certainly unique; Gillespie came through at United in the early 1990s and was part of the FA Youth Cup winning side that included the Class of 92.

He only made 14 appearances before leaving for Newcastle, but he went on to play for Blackburn Rovers, Sheffield United and Leicester City, among other clubs.

While he did retire in 2013, the former Northern Ireland international came out of retirement, aged 45, to play for the newly-formed Mid-Ulster Football League side FC Mindwell, a team set up to raise awareness of mental health issues, in 2020.

He still plays there now, and he is the perfect way to end this list.