Manchester United are arguably the biggest club in world football and you’d be surprised by how many of their former players are currently without a club.

Whether it’s down to bad luck, a nasty injury or just waiting for the right opportunity to come along, there are plenty of reasons why a player could find themselves on the free agent market.

We’ve taken a closer look at United and have found seven of their former players who are currently without a club.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah

Once a highly regarded prospect within the United academy, Fosu-Mensah has been without a club since being released by Bayer Leverkusen in 2024.

The 27-year-old has been plagued by injuries throughout his career, having suffered from two separate ACL injuries over the last seven years.

“Last season was the first time in my career that I’ve spent without a team,” Fosu-Mensah told PA last year.

“At this age, it’s quite early and I think quite strange for people. I know I’ve been working hard and hard work won’t go unnoticed.

“That’s what I believe. If you stay at home, you do nothing and then you think, ‘Boom, OK, I’m going to go this club or that club’, no, that’s not how it works, that’s not my mentality.

“It’s definitely a fresh start and I’ve been working hard.”

Sergio Reguilon

The former United loanee has been on the free-agent market since leaving Spurs last summer.

He’s been linked with a handful of Premier League clubs of late and Inter Miami, but has yet to commit his future to any side.

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson

Borthwick-Jackson made his United debut in 2015 and made 14 appearances for the club under the management of Louis van Gaal.

After enjoying spells in the EFL with Oldham Athletic and Burton Albion, the full-back has struggled to find regular first-team minutes elsewhere.

He was last on the books of Polish club Slask Wroclaw, but has been without a club since leaving them in 2024.

Josh Harrop

Harrop scored on his only appearance for United, during the final game of the 2016-17 season against Crystal Palace.

He rejected a contract offer from the club to join Championship side Preston North End in 2017, but has struggled with injuries since then.

Despite showing flashes of quality during his time at North End, he only managed 95 appearances for the club during his six-year spell in Lancashire.

He’s since had stints with Northampton and Cheltenham Town, but has been without a club since 2024.

In the meantime, he’s been playing football in the Baller League UK – a six-a-side indoor football competition where teams are comprised of professional, semi-professional and futsal stars.

Odion Ighalo

Signed as a stopgap option in January 2020, Ighalo made 23 appearances while on loan at United and scored five goals.

Since then, he’s been playing football in Saudi Arabia, having had stints with Al Shabab, Al-Hilal and Al-Wehda.

However, the 36-year-old has been on the free agent market since the summer and is currently weighing up his options for the future.

James Wilson

Wilson scored a brace on his United debut as a teenager and the hype levels quickly went into overdrive.

In total, he made 20 appearances for the club and scored four goals before leaving in 2019.

He’s since had stints with Aberdeen, Salford City, Port Vale and Northampton Town, but has been without a club since the summer.

Still only 29 years old, he’ll surely be keen to find his next club as soon as possible.

Tyler Blackett

Blackett made 12 appearances for United during the 2014–15 season, but has been without a club since leaving Rotherham United in 2024.

“How I’ve been? Okay,” Blackett told Flashscore earlier this year.

“It’s not been easy by any means, it’s something which I’ve not had to deal with in my career before. Some days better than others.

“But I’m just getting through – staying fit and training. Just keeping on top of things and doing what I can do to be ready when the right opportunity comes. It’s about waiting for the right fit now.”

READ NEXT: Man Utd’s 12 wonderkids on Football Manager 26: Kobbie Mainoo & who else?

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every player to get 20+ Premier League assists for Man Utd?