10 former Man Utd players who are available on a free transfer this summer

You’d be surprised to learn just how many former Manchester United players are available on a free transfer this summer.

Whether it’s down to an injury, bad luck or just waiting for the right opportunity to come along, there are a number of reasons why a player can find themselves on the free agents market.

We’ve taken a closer look at Man Utd and have found 10 of their former players who are set to be available on a free transfer in the summer window.

Nani

Still going strong at 37 years old, Nani is now looking for the 10th club of his career after being let go by Turkish side Adana Demirspor.

“I would like to announce that I have amicably terminated my contract with Adana Demispor Kulubu with immediate effect,” Nani posted on social media.

“I would like to thank the fans for all their support. I will now consider the next steps to take in my playing career.”

After spending his peak years at Old Trafford, the Portuguese winger has rarely stuck around in one place for long. Having already played in three different continents, it’s anyone’s guess where he could end up next.

READ: 11 forgotten Premier League stars you won’t believe your club can sign for free this summer

David De Gea

We’re almost at the one-year anniversary of De Gea leaving United and he still finds himself on the free agents market. Despite being presented with a handful of offers, nothing seems to have piqued his interest as of yet.

A potential return to La Liga has been rumoured, although the 33-year-old clearly isn’t in any rush to decide upon his next club.

Federico Macheda

Fondly remembered for that goal against Aston Villa, Macheda has become somewhat of a journeyman in his post-United career.

Since making his professional debut in 2009, the Italian forward has played for 12 different clubs and he’s currently set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

His existing contract with Ankaragucu is set to expire at the end of the campaign and his next destination is anyone’s guess.

Angel Di Maria

The less said about his 12 months at Old Trafford the better. Despite never really settling into life in England, Di Maria has proven himself to be a world class player at pretty much every other club he’s played for.

His current deal with Benfica is set to expire at the end of the season, although there is still a chance that he will continue with the Portuguese outfit for another year.

Inter Miami have been linked with the 36-year-old, although Gerardo Martino recently ruled the MLS club out of signing the Argentine winger this summer.

“The truth is that I have no knowledge, nor do I suspect that economically or legally we are in a position to bring them,” Martino told reporters when discussing the Di Maria rumours.

READ NEXT: The four ‘world class’ players Sir Alex Ferguson had at Man Utd – according to the man himself

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every player Sir Alex Ferguson used in his last Man Utd season?

Joshua King

The Norwegian forward came through the youth ranks at Old Trafford and made two senior appearances for the club before leaving in 2013.

His existing deal with Fenerbahce is set to expire at the end of the campaign and given he’s only been a bit-part player this season, a renewal in Turkey seems unlikely. Watch this space.

Ravel Morrison

The 31-year-old has been on the free agents pile since being let go by DC United last year. Earlier this year, he was linked with the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and Bolton Wanderers, but the speculation surrounding Morrison has gone quiet of late.

Alexis Sanchez

Coming off the back of a title-winning campaign with Inter Milan, Sanchez’s long-term future is now very much up in the air.

His existing contract at the San Siro is set to expire in the coming weeks and it remains to be seen if he will be offered a fresh deal by the Serie A champions.

The 35-year-old predominately featured as an impact sub and has chipped in with eight goal contributions this season.

Ander Herrera

The Spanish midfielder earned cult hero status during his five-year stay at Old Trafford, but he could be set for a new challenge in the summer.

After a brief pitstop with PSG, the midfielder returned to Athletic Bilbao in 2022. His contract at the Estadio de San Mames is set to expire in the summer and as of writing, he is yet to pen a fresh deal with the club.

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the clubs that these 20 former Man Utd stars are playing for in 2024?

Radamel Falcao

The Colombian forward looks set to embark on a new challenge once his contract with Rayo Vallecano expires next month.

He’s only featured sparingly throughout the 2023-24 campaign but has chipped in with four goals across all competitions. Now aged 38, his next move is anyone’s guess.

Juan Mata

Following a brief spell in Japan with Vissel Kobe, Mata now finds himself without a club. The 36-year-old doesn’t plan on retiring any time soon and is looking to return to the game ahead of next season.

“I’m looking forward to continuing enjoying football somewhere else, and hopefully to keep winning trophies, let the streak continue,” Mata told reporters in January.