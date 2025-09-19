While Manchester United are currently languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League, several of their former players are thriving away from Old Trafford.

Despite having a plethora of talented players at the club over the past few years, most of them have wilted under the pressure of playing for United.

Here is an insanely talented XI of former Man United players who are currently thriving away from Old Trafford.

GK: David de Gea

After taking an entire season out, De Gea returned to action last season, signing for Fiorentina in Serie A.

The Spaniard didn’t look as if he’d ever been away and quickly established himself as a key player, keeping 11 clean sheets in 35 appearances last season.

Despite Fiorentina’s slow start to the 2025-26 campaign, De Gea has still looked sharp, boating a save percentage of 82.4% – the fifth best of any goalkeeper in Serie A.

An honourable mention also has to be given to Crystal Palace’s Dean Henderson, who’s also taken his game to the next level since leaving Old Trafford.

RB: Aaron Wan-Bissaka

While the Hammers have made a poor start to 2025-26, there’s no denying that Wan-Bissaka has done well for himself since leaving United.

The 27-year-old enjoyed a solid campaign last season, making 70 successful tackles with a success rate of 88.6%.

CB: Willy Kambwala

Eyebrows were raised when United sold Kambwala to Villarreal in 2024 for a minimal fee.

The 21-year-old played a role in Villarreal reaching the Champions League last season, but has missed the start of this campaign through injury.

CB: Daley Blind

Still going strong at the ripe old age of 35, Blind has won seven trophies since leaving United in 2018.

Following stints with Ajax and Bayern Munich, the defender has been on the books at Girona since 2023-24 and is now closing in on 100 appearances for the La Liga outfit.

LB: Alvaro Carreras

Of all the players that United sold on this list, the sale of Carreras is arguably the most baffling.

Following promising loan spells with Preston North End and Granada, the Spaniard looked ready to make an impact in the United first team.

However, instead of integrating him into the senior squad, United sent him out on loan to Benfica and gave the Portuguese side the option to buy, which they promptly took up.

Since then, the 22-year-old has gone from strength to strength and is now the starting left-back for Xabi Alonso’s Real Madrid.

RM: Anthony Elanga

United sold Elanga to Nottingham Forest in 2023 for £15million. Fast forward to 2025 and he’s since been sold for £55million and has joined Newcastle.

The Swedish winger showed flashes of talent during his spell at Old Trafford, but was perhaps never given the platform to thrive.

At Nottingham Forest, it didn’t take him long to find his groove and nowadays is considered among the most productive wingers in the league.

CM: Scott McTominay

Serie A MVP, a league title and a Ballon d’Or nomination? These last 12 months couldn’t have gone any better for the Scottish midfielder.

Antonio Conte has unlocked an entirely different part of McTominay’s game and it’s safe to say that he’d walk into the current United XI.

“I knew him when he played with Manchester United because I coached twice in England [with Chelsea and Tottenham],” Conte said when discussing McTominay.

“I saw great potential in this player and was [asking] why Scott McTominay is not dominant in England because he has great potential.

“When the possibility happened to sign him for Napoli, honestly, in the first moment, I didn’t believe that it could happen.

“It happened and now he is enjoying it.”

CM: James Garner

Based on Whoscored average match ratings, Garner has been the 14th best player in the Premier League this season.

The 24-year-old never got much of a chance in the United senior squad, but has made a name for himself at Everton since joining in 2022.

“He’s playing as well as any English midfielder in the country,” David Moyes recently told reporters.

“He’s played a few games at left-back. He’s done a really good job. He’s shown his versatility. His form as a midfield player has been really good.”

LM: Marcus Rashford

After falling out of favour under Ruben Amorim, Rashford has spent the last nine months out on loan with Aston Villa and now Barcelona.

United fans are fully aware of what Rashford is capable of producing when on form and Barcelona fans are starting to see just that.

His recent brace against Newcastle in the Champions League served as a reminder of just how clinical the 27-year-old can be.

With Barcelona having the option to buy him at the end of the season for £26million, it seems likely that Rashford has already played his last ever game for United.

READ: How much Marcus Rashford earns compared to the rest of the Barcelona squad

ST: Romelu Lukaku

While Lukaku has been described as a flop from his time at Old Trafford, his record of 42 goals in 96 appearances looks elite compared to some of the strikers that United have had since.

Since leaving the club in 2019, Lukaku has scored 128 goals in 261 appearances for various clubs across Europe.

He also managed to bag 14 league goals for Napoli last season and fire them to Serie A glory.

ST: Cristiano Ronaldo

Since leaving United, Ronaldo has scored 124 goals in 142 appearances for club and country, averaging a strike every 99.7 minutes.

Alright, we know that the Saudi Pro League isn’t exactly the highest of standards, but this version of Ronaldo would still walk into the United XI.

READ NEXT: Man Utd have signed the wrong striker again – & we have the conclusive evidence

TRY A QUIZ: Weekend Football Quiz: Pedri, Haaland, Mourinho, EA FC 25 and lots more…