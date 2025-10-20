Manchester United defied the odds by beating Liverpool at Anfield, thanks to goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Harry Maguire.

It’s the first time that Ruben Amorim has won back-to-back Premier League matches since taking the United job back in November last year.

The result leaves United just two points behind Liverpool, who have now lost their last four games across all competitions.

Here were some of the best and funniest internet reactions to the result.

🚨🗣️ 𝗡𝗘𝗪: Schmeichel: “Someone bring Ruben Amorim to this table because I want to KISS HIM!” pic.twitter.com/Y91JguBCxt — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) October 19, 2025

Harry Maguire has achieved cult hero status at this club in my eyes. Winner at Anfield puts you in history. — Lyés (@LyesBouzidi10) October 19, 2025

harry maguire got more league goals at anfield this season than 190m isak and 150m wirtz pic.twitter.com/9XLbptjUzf — ⚡ (@UTDCJ_) October 19, 2025

Matthijs de Ligt: “We knew that Liverpool have weaknesses, and that’s their full backs.” pic.twitter.com/ZhSvbcwGwn — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) October 19, 2025

I get it but this is so unprofessional from Gary Neville looolpic.twitter.com/jJIE4E9MTd https://t.co/vBtkxjRPak — EmanDaGoon™ (@EmanDaGoon) October 19, 2025

Liverpool/Man United at 4:30. Swimming at 6:30. pic.twitter.com/DqMAI58d78 — Justin Peach (@JustinPeach27) October 19, 2025

Lammens, you’ve changed my life. Thank you. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) October 19, 2025

Bruno Fernandes has assisted more goals at Anfield than Florian Wirtz has. 👁️ pic.twitter.com/MVwWSijMOl — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) October 19, 2025

Yeah! I ended Man Utd’s ten-year winless streak at Anfield. No big deal. pic.twitter.com/mK6FleGlFH — Man United Media (@ManUnitedMedia) October 19, 2025

Someone tell Bournemouth they’ve had their fun and now they need to give us the real Milos Kerkez — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) October 19, 2025

Mo Salah this PL season: 10 dribbles attempted

0 dribbles completed Stalled. pic.twitter.com/mIUctGNWhU — StatMuse FC (@statmusefc) October 19, 2025

What goes around comes around. pic.twitter.com/L34ZGrRTsK — cold pics of Manchester United (@utdsnaps) October 19, 2025

Even United are getting involved after back to back wins 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/xJ3Au8nLEc — george (@StokeyyG2) October 19, 2025

