Carrington’s latest star has Man Utd DNA & insane potential pulsing through his veins

There’s something in the water at Manchester United right now – and we’re not talking about the rain water that’s leaked through the roof at Old Trafford.

The Glazers have handed back the keys to the club and while they’re still very much involved from afar and keen to get a big slice of the financial pie, things are moving in the right direction with their influence waning.

It feels like we’re writing positive things about the Red Devils – particularly their academy – with a rapidly increasing frequency of late and that’s no coincidence.

INEOS have arrived with plenty of credit in the bank and the bar on the floor, thus it’s not been too difficult to stop the immediate haemorrhaging around the club.

And even with that headstart, there have been stutters significant enough to warrant an Ancelotti-esque eyebrow raise.

There has been another overreliance on former Erik ten Hag personnel/Dutch players in the men’s transfer window, while Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s complete disregard for his women’s team is disappointing to say the least.

Thankfully for the British billionaire and his petrochemicals behemoth, football fans are unfortunately fickle and United’s academy is simply too storied to ever be bogged down for too long, meaning La Carrington is carrying them through the teething problems.

Specifically, Gabriele Biancheri – United’s 17-year-old Welsh forward who is already a seasoned veteran in ‘Fergie time’ and all things scoring for fun.

Brought up in Cardiff, it was with local side Bridgend Street AFC where Biancheri first began kicking a ball around at team level before being scouted and signed by Cardiff City when he was seven.

Biancheri’s footballing education continued with the Bluebirds until the beginning of 2023 when United successfully prized him away from South Wales and in doing so, snapped up one of the best young talents in the country.

Eligible to represent Wales, England and even Italy, the 17-year-old is a regular for Wales at youth level and described his main strengths as his ‘confidence, work rate and having an eye for goal’ when speaking to Sportin Wales.

“I play for the team and my teammates. Probably the strength that’s stuck with me for most of my life so far on and off the pitch is just not giving up and not being happy with what I’ve got, always wanting more.”

He’s not wrong. If anything, he’s underselling himself.

READ NEXT: The Premier League table since Man Utd appointed Erik ten Hag

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name all 22 players to score on their PL debut for Man Utd?

It’s clear to see that the younger’s mental maturity is already a huge advantage at his age group and it’s helped him progress since moving to Manchester, with his game as a dynamic forward developing significantly over the last year.

What is unique, though, is his already extensive goal catalogue. The Welsh teen is capable of picking the ball up deep and beating defenders with close dribbling and agility before slotting one past the goalkeeper, but at the same time can go undetected in the penalty area before poaching a cross.

He presents an extremely intriguing option to Erik ten Hag and his first-team, along with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee. Closely aligned to the latter in terms of profile, Biancheri could add value to the senior side if injuries take their toll given his versatility and mental strength.

Following an impressive debut campaign at under-18 level which saw him finish the 2023-24 season with 14 goals and three assists from 26 games in all competitions, Biancheri has picked up where he left off this season and bagged a brace against Leicester’s under-18s to fire United to an injury time, 2-1 comeback win.

The icing on the cake? He himself called it ‘Fergie time’ on his Instagram after the game. The boy knows his stuff.

It’ll take much more than a good knowledge of history to make it at United, but Biancheri is doing a mighty fine job of progressing and forcing his way into sight of the first team already.

By Mitch Wilks