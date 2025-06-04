Gary Neville has named the four players that Manchester United need to sell this summer, following the impending purchases of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.

After finishing 15th in the Premier League and ending the 2024-25 campaign without a trophy, Ruben Amorim is fully aware that a huge rebuilding job is on the horizon at Old Trafford.

While speaking on the It’s Called Soccer podcast, these are the four players that Neville thinks should be sold this summer.

Marcus Rashford

After spending the second half of last season out on loan with Aston Villa, this appears to be the end of the road for Rashford at Old Trafford.

“Marcus Rashford has to leave for him and the club. I think that ship has sailed and he needs to find himself another club,” Neville said.

“I would worry that Aston Villa haven’t announced that they’re keeping him already because I think that could have been an easy deal to do with United if they were going to keep him, so it sounds to me like Villa aren’t going to keep him.

“I would say for Marcus’ sake and for United’s sake that it feels like that path has come to an end.”

The 27-year-old showed flashes of quality while on loan with Aston Villa, but his long-term future appears to be elsewhere.

Links to Barcelona have resurfaced in recent weeks, but it remains to be seen if the Spanish giants will make an official approach for the England international.

Jadon Sancho

Despite Chelsea having the obligation to purchase Sancho on a permanent basis, they are set to pay a £5million penalty fee in order to get out of the deal.

That means he’ll be back at Old Trafford next season, although we can’t see him sticking around for very long under Ruben Amorim.

“I feel a little bit similarly with him as I do with Marcus,” Neville said when discussing Sancho.

“I’d be a bit concerned that Chelsea haven’t made the noises that they’re going to keep him.

“Again, Manchester United have to make sure they part ways with him and, from Jadon’s point of view, he has to make sure that he parts ways with Manchester United.”

Sancho produced 15 goal contributions for Chelsea across all competitions and scored in the UEFA Conference League final, but that still wasn’t enough for them to purchase him on a permanent.

Antony

With the impending arrival of Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo, that will likely spell the end for Antony’s career at Old Trafford.

It’s been no secret that the Brazilian has struggled to live up to his lofty price tag, but he’s shown real glimpses of quality while out on loan with Real Betis.

“I can imagine he was absolutely going under while he was at Old Trafford,” Neville said on Antony.

“He’s gone to Spain and having seen a couple of players that I played with not do it Old Trafford but do it in Spain… I think he’s suited down to the ground and it’s been proven.

“Over there, there’s a different tactical awareness, there’s a different technical ability and there’s a way of playing that’s just more suited to players.

“The players I’m referring to are players like Kleberson or Diego Forlan. It just didn’t quite happen for them but they had really good careers and I think there are players like that who just aren’t suited to a league.

“I think Antony is perfect for Spain and, again, somebody who Manchester United should facilitate leaving. It’s best for Antony and best for the club.”

Alejandro Garnacho

The likes of Chelsea and Napoli have been sniffing around Garnacho of late, as it seems increasingly likely that he’ll be leaving the club.

With Cunha likely to be starting as United’s left-sided attacker next season, Garnacho has reportedly been told to find a new club this summer.

“I think if players are taking on the manager and if players are questioning the manager in public through social media or through other means, the manager has to win,” Neville said.

“If the manager doesn’t win, the manager has to leave and I don’t think that’s going to happen this time. That’s happened far too many times before. I think Garnacho will leave purely because of that, I think they’ve had enough.”

While Neville thinks that the Argentine winger could thrive elsewhere, he thinks that his time at Old Trafford could now be up.

“Garnacho can play in the Premier League, no doubt, but I think he’ll love it in Spain, he’ll thrive over there, he’ll score goals,” Neville added.

“He’ll probably be someone next season that we’re all looking back on thinking, ‘Why didn’t Manchester United keep him?’, that type of thing will probably happen, there’s an element of that, but I think he has to go.

“That’s not me throwing my toys out the pram and saying, ‘Get him out the club’… no, for him and the club, I think it’s right that he goes.

“Those four players should leave, not just because Manchester United should let them go, but because they should go and find themselves a place in their lives where they can go and play football because it’s not at Old Trafford.”

