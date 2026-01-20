Manchester United have endured a turbulent 2025-26 campaign, but how have their loanees fared away from the club?

The Red Devils restructured their squad over the summer and as a result, a number of high-profile players ended up on the loan market.

We’ve assessed the 12 players United sent out on loan in the summer and have graded them by how they’ve fared this season so far.

Marcus Rashford: A

Across all competitions, Rashford has racked up 19 goal contributions, producing eight goals and 11 assists.

He’s provided good cover while Raphinha has been injured and Barcelona are now seriously considering triggering their option to sign Rashford permanently at the end of the season. With their buy-option at £26million, it seems like a no-brainer.

Harry Amass: A

Despite Ruben Amorim’s bizarre comments about Amass, suggesting that he was struggling in the Championship, he’s been excellent for Sheffield Wednesday.

Despite the club being sat at the bottom of the league on -7 points, the United loanee has been one of the standout full-backs in the division.

He’s won the club’s Player of the Month award in consecutive months and has firmly established himself as a fan favourite.

Given the situation Wednesday find themselves in, United are considering sending the 18-year-old out on loan elsewhere for the second half of the season, but a final decion hasn’t been made yet.

Toby Collyer: D

Collyer spent the first half of the season on loan with West Brom, but struggled to establish himself as a regular starter.

After only playing 254 minutes of league football, the loan was cut short this month and the 22-year-old is set to spend the second half of the season on loan with Hull City.

Radek Vitek: A

The 22-year-old goalkeeper has spent the season on loan with Bristol City and has been one of the best shot-stoppers in the EFL.

He’s prevented the fifth most goals in the league based on PSxG and boasts the best save percentage of any Championship goalkeeper at 76.6%.

If he continues to develop at his current rate, he’s got a big future ahead of him.

Dan Gore: B

Despite Rotherham’s struggles in League One, Gore himself has done fairly well.

When fit, he’s started in the majority of games and Rotherham fans are keen to see him sign on a permanent basis.

Jadon Sancho: C

The 25-year-old has mostly been used as an impact substitute, having only started in two league games for Aston Villa as of writing.

He has shown some flashes of quality, but is yet to produce a goal contribution in the league or Europa League.

Considering he’s on £250,000 per week, you’d expect a bit more.

Andre Onana: B

Nicknamed “The Wall” by Trabzonspor fans, Onana has done fairly well for himself since moving to Turkey.

He’s still been guilty of making the odd error, but has looked much more composed between the sticks compared to his time at Old Trafford.

“I’ve never felt so much love from people around me,” Onana said after making the switch.

“It’s a wonderful feeling to be made to feel at home from the very first moment.”

Ethan Ennis: B

The 21-year-old has done well during his loan spell with Fleetwood Town and has been one of their most consistent performers.

In 19 league appearances, he’s produced four goal contributions, having mostly played as a right-wing-back.

Enzo Kana-Biyik: C-

The 19-year-old missed the start of the season with a knee injury and has mostly been used as an impact substitute while on loan with Lausanne-Sport.

He has managed to produce two goal contributions so far, but given his limited playing time, it’s tough to make a definitive judgment on the young forward.

Jack Moorhouse: C

The 20-year-old midfielder is currently on loan with Leyton Orient in League One.

He’s shown flashes of his ability, but has struggled to hold down a consistent starting spot, having only started in nine league games so far.

Rasmus Hojlund: B

Hojlund started the season in prolific form for Napoli, but has hit the buffers of late, having failed to score in his last five matches.

Still, the 22-year-old has done well on the whole, scoring nine goals across all competitions. He’s also got his hands on a trophy, winning the Supercoppa Italiana last month.

Ethan Williams: C+

The 20-year-old winger has been a steady performer for Falkirk, producing four goal contributions in 20 matches, as of writing.

Of late, most of his appearances have come from the bench, but most of the reviews about Williams coming from Scotland are positive.

