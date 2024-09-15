We’re delighted to announce that Hannibal has transformed into prime Sergio Ramos

Hannibal may have been born in France to Tunisian parents, but it’s always been clear that his spiritual home is Manchester.

The youngster joined Manchester United in 2019, quickly progressing through the ranks and playing for the club’s under-23 team at the tender age of 17.

After winning the Denzil Haroun Reserve Player of the Year in May 2021, the midfielder made his first-team debut under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer days later in a win over Wolves.

But the Tunisia international left Old Trafford for Burnley this summer in a deal worth up to £9.4million, ending his five-year spell with United after struggling to secure regular first-team football.

In a tumultuous few years for United, with fans accusing players of not having sufficient pride in the shirt, Hannibal wore his heart on his sleeve during his sporadic appearances.

The midfielder always seemed to pop up when United were getting thrashed by Liverpool, encouraged to run around like a headless chicken and leave his studs on an opponent’s ankle.

And his one Premier League goal for United against Brighton in September 2023 was celebrated manically, despite United being 3-1 down at the time. This was a player who cared.

An allegiance that deep hasn’t been tethered despite Hannibal moving an hour’s north to Burnley as his antics during their 1-0 win at Leeds United demonstrated.

After leaving the pitch as a 73rd-minute substitute, the 21-year-old was taunted by the home supporters in the Norman Hunter South Stand as he clapped the visiting Burnley fans.

Even before the sh*thousery to come, this was no simple acknowledgement of your new supporters; Hannibal milked the moment for all of its worth as he punched the air with glee.

But the midfielder wasn’t about to allow the soundtrack of boos to go unacknowledged. Turning to face the Leeds support, Hannibal lifted his arms aloft as if marinating in their hatred before jumping in the air with delight.

Hannibal is rent free in every Leeds fans head. pic.twitter.com/EoR779o59u — Jacob (@JacobHorsfall_) September 14, 2024

Hannibal getting one over on supporters who had mocked him in 2020 during a Man United FA Youth Cup game.

Reportedly called a “s*** Sideshow Bob” by Leeds fans in the match, Hannibal then posted a picture of the Simpsons character on Instagram after United had won the game.

The Tunisia international has since become an important player for new Clarets boss Scott Parker, starting him twice in Burnley’s opening five games of the Championship season as the team bid to earn an immediate return to the Premier League.

“I’m very excited,” Mejbri said after joining. “Very happy to be here and I can’t wait to see the fans. I have played against Burnley before at Turf Moor and the atmosphere was amazing.

“After speaking to the coach [Scott Parker] the project sounded good to me and hopefully we can make success.”

While it was accepted by most that Hannibal lacked the sufficient quality to become a regular at United, and the club looking to sell academy products to ease any FFP worries, it was inevitable his time at Old Trafford would be short but sweet.

But his glorious sh*thousery at Elland Road, channelling greats of the genre like Sergio Ramos and Pepe, showed his love for the club still runs deep.

By Michael Lee