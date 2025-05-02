Harry Maguire was transfer-listed by Manchester United last summer, but after ultimately deciding to stay, he’s since played an integral role in the club’s Europa League run.

To illustrate just how important the 32-year-old has been in Europe this season, we’ve gathered seven dazzling stats from his Europa League campaign so far.

While the Red Devils have fallen far below expectations in the Premier League, Ruben Amorim’s side have been plenty of fun to watch in the Europa League.

After beating Athletic Club 3-0 in the first leg of the semi-final, United already have one foot in the final, where they are likely to play fellow Premier League strugglers Tottenham.

Since the winner of the Europa League will qualify for next year’s Champions League, there’s a huge incentive for United to put their full focus into their European campaign.

During their run to the semi-final, players like Maguire have been a breath of fresh air and have been playing with a sense of freedom that isn’t always the case in the Premier League.

He scored an unbelievable 121st-minute winner against Lyon in the last round and recently put in another admirable performance away at Athletic Club.

After popping up on the wing and showcasing his skills during the first half, the 32-year-old was labelled ‘Harrydinho’, on social media.

“What a winger! I don’t think he even knew he had that in his locker,” said Fernandes after the game.

“Harry is a much more confident man now. When he is playing, his position is becoming more strong, he is a very good leader and we hope he keeps improving.”

It’s safe to say that Maguire has had plenty of ups and downs during his time at Old Trafford, but his impact throughout this Europa League run shouldn’t be underestimated.

“I found myself attacking the back post,” Maguire told TNT Sports when discussing his pre-asssit.

“I think [Alejandro] Garna[cho] passed me the ball, it was nice to do a bit of dribbling and put in a great cross.

“We had a lot of bodies in the box and they must’ve trusted me to put in the cross.

“It was a nice feeling and it was great header in the end. It’s more important the win, it was a clinical first half, professional second half.”

To emphasise his impact in the Europa League this season, here are seven amazing Maguire-based stats.

– The defender has averaged a goal contribution every 138 minutes in Europe this season. If he averaged that over a full Premier League season, he’d end the campaign with 25 goal contributions.

– Maguire has completed 100% of the dribbles that he’s attempted in the Europa League, no wonder United fans are calling him Harrydinho.

– Speaking of dribbling, he’s yet to be dribbled past in the Europa League this season.

– The defender has won more aerial duels per 90 (four) than any other player in United’s Europa League squad this season.

– Based on WhoScored average match ratings, Maguire has been United’s second-best player in Europe this season with a rating of 7.16 and is only behind Fernandes in that regard.

– Using those same ratings, he’s also been one of the best defenders in the entire competition this season, as only six centre-backs have a superior average rating.

– The defender has scored 0.87 goals per shot on target in the Europa League. He’s also overperformed his xG by 0.8 goals. Talk about clinical.

