How Man Utd could line up in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-3 formation

The Ruben Amorim era at Manchester United will officially commence on 11 November when the Portuguese coach finishes up at Sporting CP.

While the main objective will be to restore former glories and bring them back to the top, a huge part of Amorim’s job in the short-term will be to establish an identity on the pitch for United, as INEOS look to implement a game model. Your dad hates that term.

The Premier League is of course a different beast and he will have to adapt, but there is a very real possibility that the Red Devils switch permanently to a back three formation, for the first time since Louis van Gaal tried with one in 2014-15. Here’s how Amorim’s starting XI could look in his favoured 3-4-3.

GK: Andre Onana

No surprises here. A shaky first season between the sticks has quietly turned into a very impressive season for Onana, who is beginning to show why he was chosen as the man to replace David de Gea.

Commanding in his box, intelligent and a respectable shot-stopper, what will be key for Amorim is the Cameroonian’s exceptional passing range and footwork. Able to play short and long, Onana can only get better.

CB: Leny Yoro

The teenage defender was signed as one for the future, but no doubt would already be an important piece of the puzzle if he didn’t pick up an injury in pre-season.

Yoro is expected to return imminently and the likelihood is that he’ll immediately become a key figure under Amorim given his potential and what he offers. An athletic presence, the Frenchman is quick, but can also move the ball well and is aggressive when duelling.

He’ll need to be rotated, but United have enough central defensive options to ensure he’s protected.

CB: Matthijs de Ligt

What De Ligt lacks from an athletic perspective, he absolutely makes up for with experience and attributes such as positioning, tough tackling and of course heading.

He’s an aerial demon in both boxes, can play those safe passes in the first phase, but crucially reads the game well in his own box. Sweeping up for others in a back three is a role we think could suit the Dutchman down to a tee.

CB: Lisandro Martinez

For as good as Martinez has been since signing for United, a few injury problems appear to have prompted a serious dip in form which he’s struggling to recover from.

However, he’s undoubtedly one of their most important players and passes the ball through the lines brilliantly. A back three could again suit him insofar as covering up his limitations, but also allow him to dictate play in possession.

RWB: Diogo Dalot

Alleviating Dalot of some defensive duties and instead allowing him to do his dirty work at the other end of the pitch might be exactly what he needs.

While he’s far from the best defensively, Amorim likes his full-backs to essentially operate as wingers in possession, staying extremely high and wide to create numerical overloads. Dalot thrives going forward and can carry the ball into tight spaces, while bringing others into play.

Of all the players in the United squad, the Portuguese feels like one of the big winners with his countryman’s arrival.

READ NEXT: The 17 players Man Utd let go in the summer – & how they’re faring elsewhere

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every Man Utd manager of the post-war era?

CM: Manuel Ugarte

Reuniting with his former boss, Ugarte has endured a tough start to life at a chaotic United side, but his no-nonsense, tough-tackling style has been key under Amorim once and surely will be once again.

It was under Amorim where Ugarte blossomed into one of the most productive defensive midfielders in Europe, prompting his big-money switch to Paris Saint-Germain. Now the band is back together, he’ll no doubt be leaning on the Uruguayan once again to be the ball winner and destroyer.]

CM: Kobbie Mainoo

United still need to find a way to win without Mainoo in the team and Mason Mount could be key to that in a box-to-box role that he’d profile well into, but considering his fitness record and Mainoo’s quality in possession, it’s hard to see a world where he isn’t the first choice.

The teenager is still developing, but his game is best when allowed to be creative. Stinging, line-breaking passes and mazy runs with the ball, he’ll need to improve on physical traits in order to satisfy Amorim, but the evidence so far suggests he absolutely will.

He’ll be key to breaking down stubborn blocks and threading together play.

LWB: Harry Amass

United’s answer to their left-back woes is staring them in the face.

READ: Man Utd have a saviour waiting in the wings – & he’s ready to own the Amorim era

FWR: Bruno Fernandes

There’s a little bit to figure out here positionally. But we think that with a few tweaks, Fernandes can fly under Amorim in a position which sees him playing off the strikers once again and creating goals for fun.

Amorim just missed the chance to manage Fernandes at Sporting. As the midfielder signed for United in January 2020, Amorim took charge of the first team that March, meaning we don’t actually have much to go off.

His front three at Sporting tend to stay incredibly narrow while wing-backs stretch the back line. If he can replicate something similar at United, it’ll give Fernandes plenty of room in the half-space for those shots and Hollywood passes that made him such a hit when he first signed.

FWL: Marcus Rashford

Supported by a wing-back helping to create space for him, that inside-forward role should technically suit Rashford down to a tee. He’s not having to come deep or sit in the penalty area for the ball and he’s not isolated on the touchline.

With his pace and incredibly skilful feet, if he can learn the movements Amorim asks of his forwards, Rashford could be a huge asset, driving at defenders and sending them spinning.

Rotating with Alejandro Garnacho feels like the most sensible option, while Amad rotates into the right forward slot if Fernandes perhaps drops deeper.

ST: Rasmus Hojlund

United will see what Amorim with a young, athletic Scandi striker in Lisbon and suddenly be expecting Hojlund to become a 30-goal sensation overnight.

While that’s not going to happen, the Dane’s athleticism and his poaching lends itself well both in and out of possession. However, we do also expect Amorim to make use of Joshua Zirkzee, particularly given his ability to play the ball in the build-up.

Long-term, we’re expecting Hojlund to thrive, but it might take some time to adjust to the system.