As Manchester United pootle down to London for Sunday’s match with Tottenham, with both their travel plans and season having gone awry, one youngster has been presented with a golden opportunity.

United originally intended to travel south on the train, but Avanti West Coast were up to their usual tricks and a signal failure ensured all services were cancelled.

No matter. Ruben Amorim and his squad would have to make do with the coach. The departure was soundtracked by Jim Ratcliffe cooing at the prospect of saving a few quid.

Even by their post-Ferguson standards, United are in a hole as they limber up to face Spurs.

Thirteenth in the league and needing to sell before they buy in the summer, there is little reason to cheer around Old Trafford.

Even the club’s continued production of young talent looks set to become a shortcut to meeting FFP, as Ratcliffe and friends eye up the methods used by Chelsea to raise funds.

In the case of Jack Moorhouse, the youngster called into the United squad to face Spurs, that would be a grave error.

Moorhouse plays as a central midfielder, able to break defensive lines with his dribbling ability, and has drawn comparisons with Paul Pogba because of his vision.

Take his slaloming run in a youth game against Liverpool last season, motoring past opponents as if they were invisible.

The modern game is all about playing the safe option, retaining possession and keeping your shape.

Moorhouse’s thrilling directness is both an antidote to the anodyne trends of elite football and takes defenders into uncomfortable positions.

All this requires the sleight of foot and the speed of mind to execute in a game situation, qualities that cannot be taught on the training ground. Moorhouse is a natural.

The 2005-born youngster returned to action for United’s under-21 side in November after 431 days out injured.

The midfielder made his under-18s debut when he was just 15, going on to feature in the FA Youth Cup, and for the 18s at the start of the 2023-24 season before suffering an injury.

Now fit again and with the under-21s, Moorhouse was the star of the show in the under-21’s 5-1 victory over Southampton in December.

His displays and attitude in training with the senior squad have impressed the United coaches and earnt him the opportunity to be part of the first-team squad at Spurs.

Midfield is a position where United lack depth, with Amorim so far yet to provide much of a chance to young talents Toby Collyer and Dan Gore.

Moorhouse, nominated for the PL2 Player of the Month award in December, now has a chance to overtake the pair and get into the first-team picture.

Twenty-seven academy players made their first-team debut during Amorim’s spell at Sporting, and United’s prospects are battling to become one of his first call-ups.

Young Moorhouse has the ability to become a first-team fixture at Old Trafford and has been presented with a golden opportunity to stake his claim.

He might not play at Spurs, but United’s injury-hit squad and lack of funds for new signings should give him a fair crack. He has the ability to take it.

By Michael Lee