Jadon Sancho is up for sale this summer – and there are plenty of potential destinations for the Manchester United star.

Sancho spent the 2024-25 campaign on loan at Chelsea, but the Blues paid a £5million penalty clause not to make the move permanent.

With United needing to recoup money and cut their wage bill, Sancho is available for the right price. But where will the forward end up?

Galatasaray

Sancho may only be 25, but he already feels ripe for the Turkish Super Lig.

While both Galatasaray and Fenerbahce have been linked with the erstwhile England international, it’s hard to see Sancho being a good fit with Jose Mourinho at the latter.

With Galatasaray in next season’s Champions League and able to pay significant wages, we think Sancho could join the likes of Alvaro Morata and Mauro Icardi at the Istanbul club.

Borussia Dortmund

Speaking on talkSPORT in early June, Chief Football Correspondent Alex Crook revealed that Sancho could be returning to Borussia Dortmund this summer.

“I can see him back at Dortmund,” Crook said. “I think that looks like a high possibility.”

“I’m told there isn’t a way back for him at United. He’s one of several players that Ruben Amorim wants to cash in on this summer.

“I think he’s one of those players who, to me, just doesn’t necessarily look like he’s going to play his best football in the Premier League.

“He’s suited to the Bundesliga, and he’s got a home in Dortmund.”

After two successful spells at Dortmund, manager Niko Kovac will have no concerns about Sancho’s ability to perform in the Bundesliga.

And he could replace the outgoing Jamie Gittens, who is set to join Chelsea this month.

Juventus

Juventus almost signed Sancho in the summer of 2024, agreeing a deal with United before Chelsea swooped in.

After an underwhelming season, Juve are rebuilding their squad in the hope of winning their first Serie A title since 2020.

The slower pace of Italian football, and the success of former team-mate Scott McTominay at Napoli, may entice Sancho to one of Serie A’s giants.

Aston Villa

One intriguing option reportedly on the table is following fellow United outcast Marcus Rashford’s footsteps to Aston Villa.

Staying in the Premier League and playing for a club where there is relatively less pressure than at the established ‘big six’ could suit Sancho well.

While Rashford’s success out of the spotlight will surely make it more appealing.

Villa may need to shift some wages from their books first, but Sancho could do worse than European football with a top Premier League side.

Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr or Al-Ittihad

Sancho’s £300,000-a-week salary demands mean his market could be slim.

But Saudi Pro League clubs like Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad, known to match high wages, are in the running and could be viable options for the winger.

Ivan Toney’s selection for England, despite playing for Al-Ahli, also proves that a move to the Middle East does not always end an international career.

With the World Cup taking place next summer, Sancho will be happy to see that Thomas Tuchel is not put off by such a move.

