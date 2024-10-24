Can you name Jose Mourinho’s 25 most-used players at Man Utd?

Jose Mourinho’s stint in charge of Manchester United was certainly memorable, if not always for the right reasons. But how well do you remember it? And can you name his most trusted lieutenants at Old Trafford?

The Portuguese coach was appointed Louis Van Gaal’s successor in the summer of 2016. He led the club to the League Cup and the Europa League during his first season at the helm before a runner-up finish behind Manchester City in the 2017-18 campaign. But things went off the rails during his third season in charge, and he was dismissed in December 2018 while United sat a distant sixth in the Premier League table.

Which faces do you most associate with that time at the club? We’re setting you the task of naming the 25 players that made the most appearances under Mourinho. Your clue is the total number of appearances they made under the coach.

