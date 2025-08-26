According to David Ornstein, Kobbie Mainoo is open to leaving Manchester United in the final week of the transfer window.

The youngster has been an unused substitute in both of United’s league matches so far and his long-term prospects under Ruben Amorim currently look uncertain.

With all of the transfer speculation currently surrounding him, here are six clubs that he could realistically join.

Chelsea

With Mainoo potentially looking to leave, it’s come as no surprise that Chelsea have once again been linked with him.

Enzo Maresca’s side are always on the lookout for upcoming talents and someone like Mainoo fits their transfer policy to a tee.

However, it remains to be seen whether Chelsea would be willing to cough up the money required to get the midfielder out of Old Trafford.

Indeed, they’ve also been heavily linked with Alejandro Garnacho, but as of writing, haven’t been willing to meet United’s asking price for the winger.

Tottenham

Another club reportedly keeping tabs on Mainoo is Tottenham. Thomas Frank’s side have started the season well, but still have money to spend between now and the end of the window.

After missing out on Eberechi Eze, Spurs could put some of those funds towards securing Mainoo’s signature instead.

“There’s been muted interest from Tottenham, another club that have been linked with him,” former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson told Football Insider earlier this month.

“He’s a top-quality young player, but at the moment all is extremely quiet.”

Brighton

If Mainoo wants consistent minutes and to be part of a system that will play to his strengths, Brighton could be the ideal move for him.

The Seagulls have a reputation for developing young players and it could be the perfect environment for the 20-year-old to hone his skills.

Considering the 2026 World Cup is on the horizon, Mainoo will surely want to sign for a club where he will become a regular starter.

If Brighton do sign Mainoo and keep hold of Carlos Baleba amid interest from United, that’d be one hell of a power play.

Juventus

The Italian side were linked with Mainoo earlier this summer and could resurface their interest in the final week of the window.

There seems to be a growing trend among English players signing for clubs in Italy and we wouldn’t be surprised if Mainoo is next in line.

However, with Juventus tending to use a similar 3-4-3 system to United, Mainoo could run into the same problems relating to his fit into that formation.

Inter Milan

Another option for Mainoo in Serie A would be Inter, who’ve also been linked in recent days.

Back in March, reports from Italy claimed that Inter were keeping tabs on the midfielder and with the latest developments, this could be their perfect chance to pounce.

Inter have a long history of signing players from United and we wouldn’t be surprised if they submit a bid for the 20-year-old in the next few days.

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich were among the clubs interested in signing Mainoo back in January, so it stands to reason that they’d be interested again this summer.

Vincent Kompany’s side have done plenty of deals for Premier League players in recent seasons and a move for Mainoo could pay off in the long run.

A player of his skillset would thrive in the Bundesliga, particularly for a side like Bayern Munich, who tend to dominate possession.

Harry Kane certainly enjoyed playing alongside Mainoo at Euro 2024 and the pair could be reunited at the Allianz Arena.

“Kobbie’s been great,” Kane told reporters last year while on international duty.

“He’s really impressed since he’s been in the England set-up, he’s obviously a fantastic player and still very young but very comfortable on the ball, and likes to receive it under pressure.

“He’s got a good balance of the defensive side plus the attacking side, getting close to the forwards and trying to link up.”

