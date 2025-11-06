Former Manchester United winger Lee Sharpe has named his best five-a-side team of players he shared the pitch with.

Having started his career at Torquay United, Sharpe cost a record fee for a youth player as he moved to Old Trafford at the age of just 17 for £200k in 1988.

In doing so, Sharpe arrived in a dressing room full of huge personalities and some of the best players in the world.

By the time he left, he’d won three Premier League titles, three FA Cups, one League Cup, one European Cup Winners’ Cup and one European Super Cup.

But Planet Football wanted to know who would make it into his dream five-a-side team so we put that question to him courtesy of Adventure Gamers.

GK: Peter Schmeichel

The first choice is an obvious one with legendary Danish keeper Peter Schmeichel getting the nod, but Sharpe reckons he would not like it.

“Peter Schmeichel would be, by far and away, the best goalkeeper that I’ve ever played with, but he used to hate playing in goal in five-a-side,” Sharpe revealed.

“I would probably have to pick him, but reluctantly, he would rather play centre-forward.”

Schmeichel is still considered one of the best goalkeepers in Premier League history having cost just £505k in 1991.

In his eight years, the Dane won five league titles, three FA Cups, the League Cup, the UEFA Super Cup and the 1999 Champions League which formed part of a treble.

In total, he kept 128 clean sheets in the Premier League.

DEF: Denis Irwin

Sharpe had plenty of choice when it came to defenders, but his pick went to Denis Irwin.

“Denis Irwin would probably be my defender,” Sharpe said. “Because he’s really good on the ball with both feet. Liked to crunch a tackle, but could also score goals.”

Irwin won an incredible seven league titles while at the club and Alex Ferguson said he was the one player he knew he could rely on every week.

In 529 appearances, he also bagged an impressive 33 goals.

MID: Bryan Robson

Another player to win it all with United was Robson, who remains the longest-serving captain in the club’s history.

While not a Ferguson signing, he joined in 1981 under previous manager Ron Atkinson, the box-to-box midfielder became a mainstay in the Scots’ side and was at United for 13 years.

In that time, he played 461 times and set the standard that Roy Keane would one day follow.

MID: Paul Gascoigne

Sharpe played with Gascoigne for England, with the midfielder famously rejecting a move to United but his natural talent earned him a spot.

One of England’s most gifted players, he came through at Newcastle before making a £2.2m move to Spurs in 1988, setting a British transfer record.

His England career came to life at the 1990 World Cup before he moved to Italy and Lazio in 1992.

At Euro 1996, Gazza scored an incredible goal against Scotland and was one of the key players behind England’s run to the semi-finals.

ST: Eric Cantona

The King. It is hard to find any United player of this era who would not pick Cantona in their team.

He arrived at Old Trafford from archrivals Leeds and helped end United’s 26-year wait for a trophy.

He famously retired young but did so after four league titles and two FA Cups, but more than silverware, Cantona set United on a course to become the biggest club in the country.

