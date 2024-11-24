The 8 academy kids Man Utd let go in the summer – & how they’re faring elsewhere

Not every academy talent can make it at Manchester United, with as many as eight leaving the club this summer.

The club finished an otherwise dismal season on a high by lifting the FA Cup, but it was clear that a clearout was needed and several youth talents were included in that, leaving in an attempt to kickstart their own careers.

We’ve checked in on the eight who left the club and taken a look at how they’ve fared since.

Note: we’re only including players that made 10 or fewer first-team appearances for United here, so not including established academy graduates like Willy Kambwala, Hannibal Mejbri, Brandon Williams and – of course – Scott McTominay. You’ll find those here.

Omari Forson

Forson impressed in pre-season in the summer of 2023 and made a somewhat unexpected breakthrough as a result, making his official United debut in a win over Wigan in the FA Cup.

He also assisted Kobbie Mainoo’s iconic winner away to Wolves, but turned down a new deal at the end of the season to sign for Serie A side Monza. The 20-year-old has made three appearances so far, with his first start coming in the Coppa Italia against Brescia.

Alvaro Carreras

Also known as Alvaro Fernandez, the Spanish left-back was surprisingly let go in January 2024, signing on loan for Benfica with an option to make the deal permanent, despite Ten Hag having to deal with an injury crisis at left-back.

Highly rated at youth level at the club, not giving Carreras has immediately proven a misstep, with him flying for Benfica. He’s already made 32 senior appearances in Portugal and has started brilliantly this season, with two goals and an assist to his name so far.

Crucially, United have a buyback clause in the deal. And with their left-back spot still proving an issue, we wouldn’t be surprised if he ends up back in Manchester – this time under Ruben Amorim.

Charlie McNeill

When McNeill crossed the divide and swapped City for United in 2020, everyone held their breath. A childhood United fan who had scored hundreds of goals for City at youth level, it felt like a huge coup for United.

He enjoyed a successful debut season at youth level in 2020-21 and made his senior debut in September 2022, but left this summer after failing to impress on loan and never really kicking on.

McNeill scored a brace on debut after signing for Sheffield Wednesday this summer, but he’s struggled for minutes since.

Shola Shoretire

Shoretire still holds the record as the youngest player to appear for United in European competition, taking the record off Norman Whiteside as a substitute in the Europa League in 2021 against Real Sociedad.

Like McNeill, he found himself lost in the shuffle and struggling to kick on at senior level. Shoretire signed for Greek champions PAOK this summer and has already returned to Old Trafford with his new side, coming off the bench as United beat PAOK 2-0.

READ NEXT: Where are they now? The 11 signings Jose Mourinho made as Man Utd boss

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name Manchester United’s top 30 goalscorers of all time?

Marcus Lawrence

A right-back by trade, Lawrence remains without a club after leaving United in the summer.

The 19-year-old had signed professional terms in 2021 and has kept a low profile since his departure.

Kie Plumley

A boyhood United fan who joined for free from Oxford United, Plumley only spent one year on the books at the club before leaving this summer.

He was signed primarily to bolster the numbers in the goalkeeper department and provide competition and now finds himself playing in the Isthmian League South Central Division with Hartley Wintney.

READ: 5 players who ‘said yes’ to Man Utd but never joined: Lewandowski, Kroos…

Maxi Oyedele

Doing his best to prove United were wrong for letting him slip through the cracks, Oyedele has been on fire ever since he signed for Legia Warsaw.

So much so that the Salford-born 20-year-old received his first senior cap for Poland in September, starting against Portugal in the Nations League before earning his second against Croatia.

Will Fish

Making his senior debut as a substitute against Wolves at the end of the 2020-21 season, Fish was loaned out three times before eventually leaving United permanently this summer.

The defender signed for Championship side Cardiff on a four-year deal, but has spent most of the season on the bench after three appearances at the beginning of the campaign – two of which saw him pick up a booking.