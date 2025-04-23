Manchester United boast one of the best youth academies in world football, but several of their academy graduates have ended up retiring at an early age for one reason or another.

While most footballers tend to play until their late thirties, some of them bow out from the professional game at a much younger age.

We’ve taken a look at United’s former academy graduates and have found six of them who retired at an early age.

Matty Willock

Willock made the United bench on two occasions in the 2016-17 season, but never actually made a senior appearance for the club.

He even briefly played under Erik ten Hag during a loan spell he had with FC Utrecht back in 2017-18.

After leaving United in 2019, the midfielder had stints with Gillingham and Salford City, but ultimately called it quits on his playing career in 2022.

Aged 28, he still works in the football industry today, but now as a football agent.

James Weir

Weir was handed his senior debut by Louis van Gaal in 2016, coming on as an injury-time substitute for Ander Herrera against Arsenal.

That proved to be his only senior appearance for United before he left the club that summer to join Hull City.

After struggling to nail down a consistent starting spot in England, Weir had stints in Slovakia and Hungary before he ultimately retired at the age of 27.

Following his journeyed career, he now works as a travel agent.

“I can still play football at some level, but playing at a professional level day in and day out, my body didn’t have that,” Weir told The Guardian last year.

“It was not worth the sacrifice of living away any more. I thought I needed to cut the cord early and move on to something else.”

Danny Drinkwater

Compared to the majority of players on this list, Drinkwater enjoyed a stellar professional career where he racked up over 370 appearances.

However, given that he stopped playing professional football aged 33, he still manages to make the cut for this list.

After his big-money move to Chelsea didn’t work out, he spent his final years playing out on loan before he eventually retired in October 2023.

Since hanging up his boots, the 35-year-old has been working as a property developer.

Ben Pierce

The goalkeeper spent his formative years developing in the United academy and also had spells with Everton and West Brom during his youth career.

Following a few years in non-league with the likes of Portadown and Macclesfield, he retired in 2022 aged 24.

Jack Barmby

The son of Nick Barmby, who played for the likes of Tottenham and Liverpool, Jack spent several years in the United academy and was a highly-rated prospect during his formative years.

He eventually left the club in 2014 to pursue first-team football with Leicester City, although his opportunities at the King Power were similarly limited.

After spending the last few years of his career playing in the United States, he retired in 2020. Now aged 30, he works as a health and safety specialist for Colt Construction.

Alberto Massacci

The Italian defender spent three years at United between 2009 and 2012.

Unfortunately, his time at Old Trafford was hampered by injuries which continued into his later career.

Following a few years playing in the Italian lower divisions, he made the decision to retire from professional football in 2017.

Now aged 31, Massacci works in real estate.