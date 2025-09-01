Manchester United have spent over £1billion on players over the past 10 years, but during that time they’ve had more flops than hits.

The Red Devils have become notorious in the transfer market for overspending and they’ve also struggled to make a profit on the vast majority of their signings.

Here are the 10 players that United have made the biggest losses on in the transfer market.

10. Eric Bailly – £30million loss

The Ivory Coast international arrived at Old Trafford in 2016 for £30million and left in 2023 on a free transfer.

Bailly certainly had his moments in a United shirt, but injuries constantly hampered his progression and role within the side.

Since leaving United, he’s struggled to find much consistency elsewhere and now plays for Real Oviedo.

9. Donny van de Beek – £32.4million loss

United thought they had a superstar on their hands in 2020 when they won the race to sign the Dutch midfielder.

In 2019, he received a nomination for the Ballon d’Or, but after moving to United, it quickly became apparent that he wasn’t up to the level.

During his four years at the club, he only started in six league matches for United and struggled to adapt to English football.

Having originally paid £40million for him, United posted a £32.4million loss when selling him to Girona last year.

8. Aaron Wan-Bissaka – £35million loss

United signed Wan-Bissaka in 2019 for £45million, rising to £50million with add-ons included.

He went on to make 190 appearances for the club and had some memorable moments in a United shirt, particularly during some big European nights.

However, his lack of offensive output eventually became his undoing and United sold him to West Ham last summer for just £15million.

7. Juan Mata – £37.1million loss

Given the years of service that Mata gave to the club, the club probably weren’t too disheartened when they had to take a £37.1million loss on him.

The Spanish playmaker spent eight and a half years with the club before eventually leaving on a free transfer in 2022.

6. Fred – £38.4million loss

Signed from Shakhtar Donetsk for £47million, Fred struggled to justify his price tag while playing in Manchester.

He did eventually become a solid performer at the base of midfield under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but his price tag was always used as a stick to beat him with.

After five years at the club, he was sold to Fenerbahce in 2023 for around £8.62million.

5. Nemanja Matic – £40million loss

Having signed for United when he was 28 years old, United were never likely to make a profit on Matic.

The Serbian midfielder was a good performer for United during his first few years at the club, but towards the end of his spell, it became clear that his race was run.

He left the club on a free transfer in 2022 and signed for Roma.

4. Raphael Varane – £41million loss

A four-time Champions League winner and World Cup champion, it’s easy to see why United fans were excited about Varane’s arrival in 2021.

While he was a solid enough performer for the Red Devils, he never managed to reach the same heights in England as he did previously in Spain.

Following three injury-hit years with the club, he departed in 2024 on a free transfer and retired soon after.

3. Anthony Martial – £44.7million loss

United signed Martial in 2015 for a base fee of £36million, which could’ve risen to £57.6million with add-ons.

However, as only one of his bonus clauses was met, the final fee that United ended up paying was £44.7million.

While the Red Devils did get plenty of years out of Martial, the Frenchman never lived up to the potential that he showcased during his early years.

After 317 appearances and 90 goals, he was released last year, meaning United didn’t make a single penny from his sale.

2. Antony – £61million loss

Pound for pound, Antony is probably the worst signing in United’s entire history.

The Brazilian winger arrived from Ajax in 2022 for £86million and it quickly became apparent that he was out of his depth in the Premier League.

After struggling to maintain a place in the starting XI, he spent the second half of last season on loan with Real Betis, where he was able to rediscover some form.

When selling him to Betis on deadline day, United have recouped around £25million, but they’ve still posted a loss of over £60million on him.

1. Paul Pogba – £89million loss

Pogba’s £89million return to Old Trafford is one of the most divisive transfers in Premier League history.

While the Frenchman did showcase his quality upon his return to Manchester, his inconsistency and large price tag was often used as a stick to beat him with.

Then, following six years at the club, he left for a second time on a free transfer, which saw United post a £89million loss in 2022. Ouch.

