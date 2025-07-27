There’s never a quiet window at Old Trafford and the Manchester United bomb squad is alive and kicking in 2025.

Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho, Tyrell Malacia and Antony were all left out of the pre-season tour to the United States. Each one is expected to be moved on before the window closes.

With fresh faces coming in and Ruben Amorim already making his mark, we’re looking ahead to the next crop of players whose futures suddenly look a little uncertain.

Andre Onana

There’s been a steady stream of goalkeeper rumours for over a year now, but Onana’s still standing.

He’s going on tour, conducting himself well, and for now, Amorim seems happy to keep him around.

That doesn’t mean the noise has stopped. United are expected to bring in a new keeper before the end of the window, and it’s not hard to imagine Onana slipping down the pecking order if things go badly.

He’s shown flashes of brilliance since arriving from Inter, but the mistakes have stuck just as long in the memory. That’s fine when there’s no alternative.

But less so when there’s someone younger, calmer and more consistent waiting on the bench. Altay Bayindir was never that, or the Cameroonian may already have been ousted.

Onana has survived the first cull. But if United do find their long-term solution between the posts, he could quickly find himself in the bomb squad.

Casemiro

Casemiro deserves respect. He arrived as a five-time Champions League winner and, at times, helped steady a crumbling midfield. But it’s fair to say the legs aren’t quite what they were.

United struggled badly in transition last season, with Casemiro often caught too high, too slow, or both.

When Amorim experimented, you could have put the Grand Canyon between him and Bruno Fernandes.

Things looked more balanced when Manuel Ugarte came in and freed up Bruno to push higher. But regardless of who you pair him with, the writing is on the wall.

He’s not out in the cold yet. But Amorim wants energy and control in midfield, and that could leave little room for a 33-year-old who’s slowing down.

Casemiro’s experience still counts for much, though if the plan is to press high and move the ball quickly, he will be left behind quickly.

Kobbie Mainoo

Mainoo has all the tools. He’s composed on the ball, picks a pass, and carries himself like someone who is mature beyond his years.

But English football has a habit of eating its young. Mainoo was being touted as a generational talent before he’d even played 20 senior games, and then came the reality check.

Injuries didn’t help last season. He missed a big chunk of the year, and when he returned, Ruben Amorim had other ideas for his double-pivot.

There’s been talk of interest from Tottenham and some quiet noise around contract expectations. It’s just whispers at this stage, but you know the saying about where there’s smoke.

The England international isn’t in trouble yet, but with United hoping to reshape their midfield, he needs to figure out exactly where he fits.

Luke Shaw

Shaw’s United story has never been straightforward.

From that brutal double leg break in 2015 to questions over fitness and form, it’s been a career of flashes and frustrations.

After 11 years and 28 separate injuries, he might be ready to call it a day. Reports suggest he’s open to a move to Saudi Arabia, and it wouldn’t be a shock.

He turns 30 this month, has two years left on his deal, and is facing increasing competition with the addition of Diego Leon to the fullback ranks.

Patrick Dorgu and Leon are both younger, fitter, and more aligned with what Amorim wants from his full-backs. Even Diogo Dalot has operated on the left.

It’s hard to see where Shaw fits, especially if the Red Devils go all-in on a high-pressing, high-intensity system.

Joshua Zirkzee

Zirkzee arrived with a decent reputation and a lovely touch, but strikers tend to be judged on goals, and that isn’t the main feature of his game.

He went from the opening day of last season through to December without scoring in the league, and rumours of a January exit came and went.

Still, the question remains: is he really what United need?

He’s great at linking play, drops into pockets, and doesn’t mind doing the dirty work. But for a team trying to become more direct and dangerous in transition, there will be better options.

It’s also worth acknowledging that Amorim didn’t sign him; Erik ten Hag did.

Rasmus Hojlund, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha are more capable in forward areas, and one more striker could yet arrive.

He’s not out of the picture just yet, but minutes should become scarce, so don’t be surprised if he drifts into the bomb squad zone.

READ NEXT: 9 awful Premier League teams who still got more points than 2024-25 Man Utd



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every Man Utd manager’s most expensive signing since 1992?