Manchester United reportedly made formal and official contact with Brighton for their top midfield target Carlos Baleba – but it sounds as though the 21-year-old will be staying put at the Amex.

Widespread reports suggest that Brighton have held firm, not even indicating an asking price. As a result, United have ended their interest for now – but will they sign another defensive midfielder this window?

We’ve identified six players that Manchester United could target as an alternative to Baleba.

Amadou Onana

Manchester United were frequently linked with the Belgian powerhouse when he was at Everton.

Onana ended up going to Aston Villa, while Manuel Ugarte bolstered Erik ten Hag’s midfield last summer. Penny for their thoughts on how that one worked out now.

There are some question marks over his progressive passing from deep, but there’s no doubt that he possesses the physical prowess to plug the glaring gaps in the centre of the park that plagued Amorim’s Red Devils last season.

Few Premier League midfielders look as dominant as Onana. Given Villa’s PSR issues, they might well listen to offers for one of their key players.

Douglas Luiz

For whatever reason, things just haven’t worked out for Luiz since he signed for Juventus last summer.

We shouldn’t forget he was outstanding for Aston Villa as they rose up from bottom-half stragglers to a Champions League side. The stark reality for Amorim is that’s the task facing him at Old Trafford now.

United will have to act quickly if they’re to make this one happen, though.

Media reports suggest that Nottingham Forest are set to sign the Brazilian from Juventus imminently. We all love a good gazumping, though, don’t we?

Angelo Stiller

Strictly speaking, the highly-rated Germany international at Stuttgart would be far from a like-for-like alternative to Baleba. He’s a different kind of player. Nevertheless, he’d certainly improve United’s midfield exponentially in the here and now.

Toni Kroos is reportedly a big fan, and Real Madrid could certainly do worse than eyeing up Stiller to give Xabi Alonso a more composed, foot-on-the-ball controller in the Los Blancos midfield. There’s a strong argument Amorim should try to get there first.

According to reports, United are also planning a 2026 move for Adam Wharton. Think a Baleba-Wharton pivot as their answer to Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez (and likely just as expensive). Stiller would be more in the Wharton mould, but that’s no bad thing.

Lucien Agoume

Here’s a decent market opportunity.

Sevilla are in a precarious financial state, as evidenced by only bring in one loanee this summer, and United could take advantage of that with a lowball offer for one of their star players.

Agoume caught the eye for an otherwise severely underwhelming Sevilla side last term. He’s surely set for brighter things than languishing in La Liga’s bottom half.

The 24-year-old midfielder only joined the Rojiblancos on a permanent deal from Inter last summer, but you’d be surprised if he stays around at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan for much longer.

Morten Hjulmand

Sporting’s captain, Hjulmand is said to be available for a transfer this summer. There’s proof in the pudding that he can thrive in Amorim’s system.

The gossip columns have frequently suggested the Dane as the most likely back-up option to Baleba.

Watch this space.

Abdoulaye Toure

Here’s your wildcard option.

Toure’s isn’t a name on anyone’s lips this summer – and for good reason. The 31-year-old Guinea international has spent almost his entire career going a bit under the radar in Ligue 1. He wouldn’t be a glamorous signing, and certainly not one for the long-term future.

But Manchester United could do with a cheaper, cannier stop-gap solution for the season ahead if they’re serious about revisiting Baleba in a year’s time.

According to FBref, Toure is the most similar player to Baleba in terms of his statistical output and playing style over the past 365 days. He also notched 10 league goals last season, including two clutch penalties to keep Le Havre up on the final weekend.

Amorim’s squad have emulated Liverpool in identifying their attack first. Jurgen Klopp’s Reds brought in Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane before strengthening their midfield and attack. They were then patient in securing the likes of Alisson, Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho to really strengthen their foundations.

Could that be the best practice template to follow?

