Casemiro has confirmed that he’s leaving Manchester United at the end of the season, prompting speculation about their transfer targets as they look to rebuild their midfield in the summer.

“It is not time to say goodbye; there are many more memories to create during the next four months,” Casemiro told the club’s official website.

“We still have a lot to fight for together; my complete focus will, as always, remain on giving my everything to help our club to succeed.”

We’ve ranked six of the players who have been tipped to replace Casemiro in Manchester United’s midfield engine room.

6. Alex Scott

We like Scott. He’s a lovely footballer. He was well worth his England call-up in November and his progress from Bristol City to Bournemouth has been a joy to witness.

On this trajectory, going to a club that can offer European football appears inevitable. He could well prove an excellent addition to Manchester United’s midfield arsenal.

Scott has slotted in as a No.6 for Andoni Iraola’s Cherries this season, and his adaptability is one of his great assets, but he is no Casemiro replacement.

Twenty-two years of age and English, Scott would command a sizeable fee. United would be better served investing it elsewhere.

5. Angelo Stiller

Again. An excellent footballer.

Given Manuel Ugarte’s well-publicised struggles, there’s a very strong argument that Manchester United need to go out and buy two quality centre-mids this summer.

Stiller would certainly tick one of those boxes, a classy deep-lying playmaker that would allow United’s next manager to get the team playing 21st century football.

But we get the sense he’d be best partnered with a more physical, ball-winning profile of midfielder. A monstrous presence that can dominate a battle, such is the shape of Premier League football in 2026.

4. Ruben Neves

The Portugal international’s name was a frequent fixture of the gossip columns back in his Wolves days.

Rather than move to a ‘big six’ club, Neves ended up going to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal. But a move back to Europe appears to be on the cards.

We’ll take him winning the league out there with a pinch of salt, but he did star in Al-Hilal’s shock Club World Cup victory over Manchester City.

He also remains a key cog for Roberto Martinez’s Portugal, and started their Nations League final victory over Spain last summer.

Neves isn’t especially young. He wouldn’t be a world-class game-changer in the mould of a Moises Caicedo. But he’s Premier League proven and dependable enough. United could do a lot worse.

3. Carlos Baleba

“I think they do need a midfielder, I think they are talking about Carlos Baleba, the guy from Brighton,” John Obi Mikel told The Daily Mail.

“Young player, I think he is fantastic, really good player. I think it will help Manchester United in terms of being that player they need, that we have in Caicedo for Chelsea.”

The name on everyone’s lips. United’s interest is well established, with their interest in the Cameroonian rebuffed by Brighton last summer.

He’s undoubtedly a quality prospect, and fits the bill perfectly in terms of his profile, but £100million+ is (obviously) a lot of money.

Has Baleba genuinely shown this season that he’s at that level? Is he really the next Caicedo? The jury’s still out.

2. Adam Wharton

Manchester United would be barking up the wrong tree if they see Wharton as a plug-in-and-play direct analogue replacement for Casemiro.

But he doesn’t necessarily have to be. Look at quadruple-chasing Arsenal. They don’t have a traditional midfield destroyer.

In Martin Zubimendi, they possess a classic Spanish midfielder who is able to dictate the tempo. Declan Rice, who has flourished into a dynamic, powerful No.8 is the perfect counterbalance.

English football has so rarely produced players like Zubimendi. But Wharton looks a generationally gifted rare beast who could be worth his weight in gold for England.

1. Elliot Anderson

An absolute powerhouse. Anderson has played every minute of Premier League action for Nottingham Forest this season, the first port of call for three managers with wildly different approaches.

Even amid a dysfunctional team enduring a chaotic campaign, the 23-year-old has shone. The rate at which he wins the ball back, particularly in the middle and defensive thirds, is off the charts.

Last summer, Manchester United looked to the future by investing around £200million in new attackers. The midfield is next in the grand rebuild, and the price will be about the same if they’re to land two potentially world-class long-term options.

But it’ll be worth it in the long run. When was the last time that the Red Devils had a genuinely well-balanced midfield? Put down huge sums on Anderson and Wharton and it’ll soon look like money well spent.

He could even be available for a bargain cut-price fee if Nottingham Forest somehow end up relegated.

READ NEXT: Revisiting Man Utd’s summer 2022 business & ranking their six signings from worst to best



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every Brazilian to play for Man Utd in the Premier League?

