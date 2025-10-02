While Manchester United are currently dwelling in the bottom half of the Premier League, four of their former stars are currently thriving in the Champions League.

United’s poor start to the season has been well documented and some of their former player have rubbed salt into the wounds by thriving elsewhere.

Here were four of United’s former players who thrived in the Champions League during mid-week.

Rasmus Hojlund

Following his brace against Sporting, Kevin De Bruyne compared the United loanee to his former teammate, Erling Haaland.

“Rasmus has a lot of quality and as a striker when you go forward you need that smell of goals – it’s really important for him and the team,” the Belgian told reporters after the match.

“It’s a great night for him and it’s going to help us get more goals with him.

“I was trying to get into that space for the first goal and was waiting for the right moment to pass it to Rasmus, luckily he did the rest.

“I think Rasmus is growing a lot and is very similar to [Erling] Haaland.”

Hojlund deservedly won the player-of-the-match award for his heroics against Sporting and seems to be playing with a spring in his step once again.

Anthony Elanga

United’s decision to push Elanga out of the club in favour of keeping Antony seems more baffling as each game goes by.

The Newcastle winger put in a stellar performance against Royale Union Saint-Gilloise last night and also scooped the player-of-the-match award.

He played a key role in Newcastle’s opening two goals and was a constant threat down the right-hand side.

Marcel Sabitzer

United fans never saw the best of Sabitzer during his brief loan spell at Old Trafford.

However, the Austrian international has since got his career back on track with Borussia Dortmund.

He played a starring role against Athletic Club during their 4-1 triumph in midweek and also bagged himself a player-of-the-match award.

“I pushed myself during pre-season, and as you can see, it paid off,” the midfielder told reporters.

“I’m back in good shape. I feel very comfortable. When the team plays well, it makes things easier for you personally.”

Marcus Rashford

United fans are fully aware of what Rashford is capable of and he’s made a flying start to the 2025-26 season at Barcelona.

Following his superb performance away at Newcastle earlier in the month, he was one of Barcelona’s best players again during their 2-1 defeat against PSG.

The United loanee set up Ferran Torres for the opening goal before PSG were able to flip the game on it’s head.

With six goal contributions in his last six appearances, it’s been some start for Rashford in Spain.

