Man Utd have secured their dream left-back – & he’ll make everyone forget about Luke Shaw

Manchester United aren’t just trying to cut costs in the office under INEOS; they’re seeking budget options in the transfer market too.

But unlike INEOS’ unnecessarily ruthless and puzzling decisions to punish United fans and working-class staff on ordinary wages for the team’s underperformance on the pitch over the last decade, their decision to seek better value in the transfer market is actually a welcome one.

If INEOS want to focus on being the ‘best in class’ then they needn’t look any further than the Red Devils when it comes to throwing money down the drain.

It’s never mattered too much with United being a commercial behemoth and always maintaining enough relevance to line the Glazer family’s pockets as a result, but with PSR pinching tighter, priorities must change.

The underperformance is catching up rapidly and it’s now INEOS’ job to reverse that.

While raising ticket prices, slashing staff bonuses and ignoring the existence of the women’s team won’t help that, smart signings such as Diego Leon – one of South American football’s brightest young stars – certainly will.

Several outlets have confirmed that United have secured the services of Leon pending a medical and the finer details, with him set to join the club from Cerro Porteno in the summer of 2025 for a fee of just $4million (£3million or so) and a further $1million in add-ons.

The Paraguayan teenager is a largely unknown quantity, but if his potential can be fulfilled, that won’t be the case for long.

Leon – a 17-year-old left-back – has been described as one of the most promising footballers to emerge from Paraguay. Despite winning Copa America twice in their history, the nation has never been known for delivering household-name footballers.

Sorry, Miguel Almiron.

Leon will become the first Paraguayan to represent United and has the potential to – genuinely – kickstart a new generation for his country, flying the flag high as their finest export.

So, what makes him so good that United have been desperate to secure him before other clubs go there?

Despite his age, Leon has been trusted as a senior at Cerro Porteno this season, making 19 appearances for the club in the league and weighing in with two goals. The way he bursts forward with the ball at his feet is terrifying, especially for a defender.

It’s reminiscent of watching your deepest player at six-a-side picking up a loose ball and driving forward like they’re Lionel Messi, but the shouts and swear words disappear as they slip and slalom through gaps before inevitably playing a blinding pass or scoring.

Leon has that about him as a tenacious full-back desperate to join attacks, but he never looks like a fish out of water up there. He thrives in possession of the ball – an attribute Ruben Amorim is desperate for more of.

Crucially, he’s an athlete. A tenacious, lung-busting pitbull who loves to put on the afterburners and smash through players. He shows his age and lack of experience at times with his rash approach, but that is expected with a teenager.

Given United’s current left-back roster consists of Luke Shaw who unfortunately gets injured when the wind blows and Tyrell Malacia who spent over 500 days out injured, the signing of young Leon next summer – with another half a season of senior football to develop – is the perfect profile to bolster their squad.

It’s taken years of misspending, injury-prone full backs, Christmas budget cuts and a sacked sporting director, but the capture of one of football’s most exciting defensive talents at such a cheap price suggests the Red Devils might finally mean business once again.

By Mitch Wilks