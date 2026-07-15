Manchester United are quickly going about their business with three new transfers through the door and more possibly on the way.

A return to the top four has granted United Champions League football to go with their already impressive lure and Michael Carrick could have a very strong team for the upcoming Premier League campaign.

Here’s how they could line up when they face Hull on the first day of their season.

GK: Senne Lammens

Lammens will be keen to put his World Cup mistake behind him and will be welcomed back to an Old Trafford crowd very happy to see him between the sticks.

He has brought a security that has been missing from the United goalline arguably since David de Gea left and is one of United’s more cunning transfer moves of recent years.

RB: Neco Williams

Our friends over at TEAMtalk suggest both Manchester United and Newcastle United have expressed an interest in Welsh international Williams.

Despite playing on the left for Nottingham Forest, Williams is right-footed and so could easily swap sides if signed by United, who could look to replace Diogo Dalot.

Forest are said to be preparing to offer him a new, more lucrative contract so United would need to get this deal done quickly if it is one they want to move ahead with.

CB: Lisandro Martinez

United have several centre-backs at a similar level, but Argentina international Martinez is probably the pick of the bunch.

He has struggled with injury, missing eight games last season, but when fit is a competent centre back.

The 28-year-old is going into the final year of his contract, so United will have to decide whether to renew or risk losing him for free.

CB: Harry Maguire

Given a new one-year deal, Maguire has shaken off his early meme status and is now considered as one of the club’s best centre-backs.

He will be expected to share minutes with Leny Yoro through the season but Maguire is still an excellent defender, even at the age of 33.

His England snub may spur him to an even higher level.

LB: Luke Shaw

Having had five different injuries in the 2024-25 season, Shaw missed just five days with illness last season, suggesting his fitness problems are behind him.

He was perhaps unlucky to miss out on an England call up after some excellent United performances but will likely be first choice for the Old Trafford club come the new season.

He is 31 now, having joined 12 years ago, so could rotate with Patrick Dorgu if Carrick wants a more attacking option.

CM: Andrey Santos

United’s first signing of the summer was a £48m spend on Chelsea’s Santos.

The Brazilian was often tasked with anchoring a midfield including Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez, which is the same role you would expect him to play at Old Trafford.

If he starts alongside Tielemans and Fernandes, he will play the deepest of the three and shield the backline.

It looks a smart bit of business from United with Santos only 22.

READ: The last seven Man United managers’ first signings – and how they fared

CM: Youri Tielemans

United have purchased one of the league’s most consistent midfielders in Tielemans, who will be a big loss for Aston Villa.

He can control a game but also has an eye for goal and key to his attributes is the ability to play through defensive lines, something that should suit United’s pacey forwards.

CAM: Bruno Fernandes

He may be 31 now but Fernandes is still the star of Manchester United’s show.

Having set a record number of Premier League assists last season, there is no reason to suggest the Portuguese midfielder will not be contributing similar levels in the upcoming campaign.

He is heading into the final year of his contract so this could be goodbye but if he gets anywhere close to last year’s numbers, United would be mad not to extend him.

RW: Bryan Mbeumo

11 goals represent a good return for Mbeumo in his debut United season but you do get the feeling he could be more clinical at times.

He underperformed his xG and looked particularly wasteful towards the end of the season but Carrick would counter that by saying at least he is getting himself in the correct positions.

If United wanted to challenge higher up the table, they will need Mbeumo to not miss as many chances.

LW: Amad Diallo

Mbeumo’s occupation of the right wing means Amad will move to his less preferred left wing but can still prove to be effective from there.

He is left-footed, and Carrick will most want to see an increase in his output with just five goal contributions in 32 matches last season.

ST: Matheus Cunha

You suspect that Cunha will be given the starting spot with Benjamin Sesko back to the sub role for the time being and the Brazilian was arguably United’s best signing of last season.

He scored 10 goals, assisting another two, and even if he is not a traditional number nine, he is still an excellent attacking outlet.

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